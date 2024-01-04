Atlanta records 21% drop in homicides

“This isn’t an end, this is a beginning,” Schierbaum said. “We’re going to continue to fight crime. And we’re very fortunate that every day that we fight crime, we’re doing it in partnership with our mayor.”

The decline in violence is a trend seen nationwide last year, according to an ABC News report. The country is expected to see the homicide rate drop nearly 13%, meaning about 2,000 fewer people were killed than in 2022.

“It is historic. It’s the largest one-year decline,” Jeff Asher, a national crime analyst, told ABC News. “It’s cities of every size, it’s the suburbs, it’s rural counties, tiny cities, it’s large cities. It’s really a national decline.”

In Atlanta, both Dickens and Schierbaum said the efforts to combat crime are working, including the efforts targeting the city’s youngest population. But it’s going to take a continued group effort from the city, police and communities in order to continue to see a drop in crime and there is still work to be done, the city leaders said.

Most of Atlanta crime statistics are pointing in desired direction compared to the previous year — down.

The number of shooting incidents dropped 18% in 2023, Schierbaum said. Officers helped get more than 3,000 guns off the streets, he said.

Other violent crimes were also down, including rape and aggravated assault. The two areas that saw an increase were shoplifting and theft of motor vehicles — a trend also seen across the country.

Providing alternatives to crime involving Atlanta’s youngest citizens has been a key part of Dickens’ plan he calls the “Year of the Youth.”

In 2022, a total of 19 children and teens were homicide victims in Atlanta, according to police department data. Just weeks into 2022, one of the year’s youngest victims, 6-month-old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was in his car seat when his mother’s car was struck in a drive-by shooting. Later in the year, a shooting days after Thanksgiving killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old and led to several teenagers being charged with murder.

Dickens said Thursday the city saw a 46% reduction in 2023 in youth homicides.

“One is still one too many,” he said. “We know that there were still unfortunate deaths that have occurred.”

Programs like the midnight basketball league and the At-Promise Centers gave children and teenagers something to do when school was out, Dickens said.

But the age group of 17 to 24 is still seeing a high rate of gun violence, Dickens said. The mayor said getting the message out that there are options to violence is crucial.

“When a citizen of this city or a visitor is a victim of a crime, an entire family is impacted, the neighborhood is impacted,” Schierbaum said. “Because of the work of our homicide investigators and those that support them, the clearance rate for homicides that occurred in the city last year is 79%.”

Schierbaum said the national average for closing homicide cases is 61%.