Pop-up accelerator food stall Punk Foodie at Ponce to close next week

Atlanta pop-up curator Sam Flemming opened the stall in October in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. It featured one- to two-month chef residences, monthly rotations of pop-up chefs and themed chef collaboration dinners.

The stall has hosted around 50 chefs, Flemming said, including Pepper’s Hot Dogs, Indian fusion concept Dhaba BBQ, Korean pop-up Ganji, Asian street food concept Salty Smiles and Ethiopian concept Ruki’s Kitchen.

Flemming founded Punk Foodie in 2021 after he fell in love with Atlanta’s pop-up and food truck scene. It began as a searchable database that tracks the locations and hours of pop-ups and food trucks around the city, but Flemming has since added an Instagram account, a weekly newsletter, an app, a content agency and events like Punk Foodie Fest, a food festival featuring pop-ups and food trucks, all with the mission of “amplifying and cultivating the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene,” according to the website.

While Flemming already had a database of over 1,000 pop-up and food truck chefs before opening Punk Foodie at Ponce, the stall allowed him to work alongside the chefs and learn their stories, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“One thing about Punk Foodie is it’s making pop-ups seem more accessible,” Flemming said. “So putting it in one of the most popular food halls in the country definitely gave access to a lot of people.”

