3 dead, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting and a person is in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting early Monday in a South Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said.
The three people who died were adults, and two of the wounded were juveniles, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. along a residential street in Grays Ferry, he said.
“We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Bethel said.
Police said one person with a weapon was taken into custody.
Bethel said police had already responded to the same block late Saturday into early Sunday and some arrests were made.
It wasn't immediately known what prompted the shooting.
“This is coward, want-to-be-thugs stuff,” Bethel said.
The shooting happened after other shootings in the city and elsewhere around the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend. Those included at least eight people struck by gunfire near a South Philadelphia nightclub.
Credit: AP
