3 dead, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting and a person is in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting early Monday in a South Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said.

The three people who died were adults, and two of the wounded were juveniles, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. along a residential street in Grays Ferry, he said.

“We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Bethel said.