A timeline of the Rayshard Brooks case

Demonstrators gathered at University Avenue on June 13, 2020, at the site of Brooks' death and set the Wendy's on fire. Protesters also blocked the interstate in a face-off with police. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

July 4, 2020: Secoriea Turner, 8, is riding in a car with her mother when they encounter an unauthorized barricade near the former Wendy’s where Brooks was killed. Several people, police later say, fire into the car, killing Secoriea. Bottoms said police had been asked to hold off on clearing the area of protesters, who had lingered for days at the site.

Aug. 4, 2020: Rolfe sues the city, claiming a lack of due process in his firing.

On June 17, 2020, Fulton DA Paul Howard announces 11 criminal charges against officer Garrett Rolfe, including felony murder. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Aug. 11, 2020: In a landslide upset, Fani Willis captures 73% of the vote to defeat Paul Howard and become Fulton County’s district attorney. She takes office on Jan. 1, 2021.

Jan. 25, 2021: DA Willis requests that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr take over the cases against the two APD officers charged in the Brooks’ shooting, which originated under Howard’s leadership of the district attorney’s office. Carr refuses the request and the matter ends up in front of a Fulton County Superior Court judge.

Secoriea Turner, 8, was fatally shot on July 4, 2020, near the site of the former Wendy's, when armed men fired into her mother's car. (Contributed)

May 4, 2021: Rodney Bryant is named permanent APD chief.

May 5, 2021: The Atlanta Civil Service Board reinstates Rolfe as an APD officer, saying he was not afforded due process in his firing. Rolfe remains on administrative leave and still faces the criminal charges.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces on May 7, 2021, that she won't seek reelection.

June 4, 2021: A judge grants Willis’ request to recuse her office from prosecuting Rolfe. A spokesperson for Carr says he will respect the court’s decision.