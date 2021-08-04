BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in Secoriea Turner’s killing

More than a year after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed at a makeshift roadblock in southwest Atlanta, authorities have charged a second suspect in her murder.
Jerrion McKinney, 23, was arrested Wednesday by the GBI, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The Loganville man is charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, pointing a gun or pistol at another and 12 gang-related offenses in the July 4, 2020, death of the rising third-grader, jail records show.
Turner was killed when the Jeep she and her mother were riding in encountered an armed group of strangers near the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by a police officer, authorities said.
Investigators said as many as four people opened fire, but until Wednesday, just one person — Julian Conley — had been charged in the girl’s shooting. Authorities have not said how they linked McKinney to the Fourth of July shooting or if they’re searching for any additional suspects in the case. An Atlanta police spokeswoman referred questions about the latest arrest to the GBI.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Both McKinney and Conley remained held at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.