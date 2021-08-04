ajc logo
BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in Secoriea Turner’s killing

Jerrion McKinney (left) faces murder and more than a dozen other charges in the July 4, 2020, death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
Jerrion McKinney (left) faces murder and more than a dozen other charges in the July 4, 2020, death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

More than a year after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed at a makeshift roadblock in southwest Atlanta, authorities have charged a second suspect in her murder.

Jerrion McKinney, 23, was arrested Wednesday by the GBI, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The Loganville man is charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, pointing a gun or pistol at another and 12 gang-related offenses in the July 4, 2020, death of the rising third-grader, jail records show.

Charmaine Turner with her daughter Secoriea Turner. (Courtesy of Sha'Coria Turner)
Charmaine Turner with her daughter Secoriea Turner. (Courtesy of Sha'Coria Turner)

Turner was killed when the Jeep she and her mother were riding in encountered an armed group of strangers near the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by a police officer, authorities said.

Investigators said as many as four people opened fire, but until Wednesday, just one person — Julian Conley — had been charged in the girl’s shooting. Authorities have not said how they linked McKinney to the Fourth of July shooting or if they’re searching for any additional suspects in the case. An Atlanta police spokeswoman referred questions about the latest arrest to the GBI.

Julian Conley
Julian Conley

Both McKinney and Conley remained held at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond.

