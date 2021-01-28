EXCLUSIVE: New Fulton DA refers Rayshard Brooks case to state AG

Carr has several options. Typically the AG will assign the case to another Georgia district attorney who is under no obligation to accept. Carr could also choose to keep the case for his office or assign it to the prosecuting attorneys council.

Carr’s office has yet to respond to requests for comment about Willis’ letter.

Willis, who soundly defeated Howard in last year’s Democratic run-off, said she had been leaning towards this decision ever since reading a defense motion calling on the former DA to recuse himself.

“Sometimes as a lawyer you’ll be in a trial and you get a gut punch when you know the other side has got you,” Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday. “And this was one of those times.”

The recusal motion accused Howard of making “ethically inappropriate” statements, if not outright misstatements of fact, to the public about the case.

“Paul Howard has systematically sought to deprive Garrett Rolfe of a fair trial and impartial jury since the day he announced his decision to arrest Garrett Rolfe,” the defense motion states.

While Willis said she felt like she could prosecute the case fairly, she feared others would not see it that way. She said Brooks’ family had expressed a lack of confidence about how she’d handle the case. Moreover, she said, past and current members of the Fulton DA’s office are likely to be called as witnesses in the ongoing state investigation into the grand jury subpoenas.

Carr directed the GBI to conduct an investigation into whether Howard could legally issue grand jury subpoenas to obtain information about Rolfe. If the grand jury did not, in fact, issue it, as alleged, the subpoena would be illegal.

Whoever ends up inheriting the cases courts certain controversy, particularly in the Brooks matter. To demonstrators who took to the streets last summer in protest of police misconduct, he is yet another victim of excessive force by cops, targeted because of his race.

Many of Rolfe’s colleagues, on the other hand, contend the shooting was justified because Rolfe acted in self-defense, according to his training. Brooks took a Taser from from another officer, Devin Brosnan, struck Rolfe, then fired the Taser in Rolfe’s direction as he attempted to flee the scene. The case against Brosnan, charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath, was also passed on by Willis.

After the officers were charged, hundreds of APD cops protested by staying home with an unofficial “blue flu.”

“As we indicated in our motion to recuse, Paul Howard’s unethical actions poisoned the entire Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting Garrett’s case,” said attorney Noah Pines, who represents Rolfe. “So we are not surprised that Ms. Willis agreed with our motion and decided to recuse herself and her office.”

Pines said he’s hopeful the new prosecutor “will review the GBI report, which we believe is favorable, and dismiss the case against Garrett.”

Willis said she did not read the GBI report, saying she didn’t want it to cloud her decision as to whether she should prosecute the case.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James said Willis is certain to catch heat for her decision.

“I don’t really understand how Mr. Howard handled the cases constitutes a conflict,” he said. “When you’re the DA in a a big metro county, controversy comes with the job. Sometimes inaction can be just as controversial.”

Attorney Chris Stewart represents Brooks’ family and Taniyah Pilgrim, the Spelman College student involved in the excessive force case.

“We’re shocked,” he said of Willis’ decision. “The families would have appreciated a meeting with the DA or at least a phone call.”

In a statement, Stewart and his co-counsel Justin Miller said they are hopeful “Attorney General Carr will quickly reassign the cases to another District Attorney who will then use the full resources of their office to prosecute these officers.”

What’s most disappointing is that neither the family of Rayshard Brooks nor Taniyah Pilgrim, or their legal counsel, were advised of this move in advance. We only learned about this transfer from the media.

Willis said she knows some people will accuse her of punting on a decision that was going to create controversy either way.

“I have over 100 cases involving law enforcement officers and public officials that I will be prosecuting,” she said. “Ms. Willis does not run from hard cases.”

