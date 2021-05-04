Mayor names Rodney Bryant permanent chief

Bryant, who had retired after 31 years on the force, inherited a department in disarray. The night before his appointment, then-APD officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. Brooks’ death led to widespread unrest in the city.

A sense of duty drove his decision to serve again, Bryant said.

“When your team needs you, you come,” said the chief.

Morale has remained a problem, though Bryant insists APD has turned the corner. The department has struggled to retain and recruit officers, with many feeling the city doesn’t have their back after six officers involved in an aggressive arrest and tasing of two unarmed college students, guilty of violating curfew during the first week of protests against police brutality, were indicted last June by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Rolfe, who was fired, was subsequently charged with felony murder after Brooks’ shooting. Hundreds of officers stayed home in protest of his treatment.

“It was a challenging year,” Bryant said Tuesday.

Bottoms asked the city council to confirm Bryant’s appointment. She said a nationwide search, if necessary, could follow this year’s mayoral election.

Bryant joined APD as a peace officer in 1988, just out of high school. He would later receive his bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in criminal justice and a master’s in administration from Central Michigan University. That put him on an executive track, and Bryant advanced all the way to assistant chief in 2017.

Bottoms on Tuesday praised Bryant’s independence.

“He will tell me when he disagrees with me,” said the mayor, adding Bryant was opposed to a gun buy-back program she supported.

