BREAKING: Family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner suing city, mayor in child’s death

Nearly one year after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot to death near an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant, the slain girl’s family on Monday announced they are suing the city, its mayor and other leaders.
The Turner family has a filed a complaint in Fulton County State Court alleging numerous failings by city leaders, “including that they were negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed,” according to attorneys with The Cochran Firm, which is part of the family’s legal team.
Named in the complaint alongside the city and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd and Wendy’s International, a spokesman for the firm said.
Secoriea was shot while riding in a car with her mother on July 4 of last year. The rising third-grader was in the back seat when they encountered a group of armed people blocking a street near the burned-out Wendy’s where Brooks was killed by police.
Protesters upset by his death had been camped out at the restaurant in the weeks following his death.
Police have said as many as four people fired in the shooting that killed Secoriea, but have made only one arrest. Julian Conley, 19, charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, has said he witnessed the shooting but didn’t pull the trigger.
The announcement comes eight months after Mawuli Davis, one of the Turner family’s attorneys, put the city on notice that they were considering a lawsuit. In mid-October, he gave the city 30 days to engage in settlement negotiations or face a $16 million lawsuit.
“They knew that at least on two other occasions people had been shot,” Davis said at the time. “They knew there were armed vigilantes blockading a public street, and they took no action.”
It is not clear if the city entered negotiations with the Turner family following the ultimatum.
