BREAKING: Family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner suing city, mayor in child’s death

Police have said as many as four people fired in the shooting that killed Secoriea, but have made only one arrest. Julian Conley, 19, charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, has said he witnessed the shooting but didn’t pull the trigger.

The announcement comes eight months after Mawuli Davis, one of the Turner family’s attorneys, put the city on notice that they were considering a lawsuit. In mid-October, he gave the city 30 days to engage in settlement negotiations or face a $16 million lawsuit.

“They knew that at least on two other occasions people had been shot,” Davis said at the time. “They knew there were armed vigilantes blockading a public street, and they took no action.”

It is not clear if the city entered negotiations with the Turner family following the ultimatum.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have more details on the lawsuit following a news conference held by the Turner family and their attorneys scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

