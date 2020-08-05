Ex-Atlanta officer charged in Rayshard Brooks’ death sues to get job back

“Contrary to city policy as well as the policies, procedures, customs, and practices of the City of Atlanta Police Department, petitioner was never interviewed by the Office of Professional Standards or any individual regarding this incident to provide his statement,” the suit states.

On the night of June 12, Rolfe attempted to place Brooks in handcuffs for suspected DUI. Brooks fought with both Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, and took Brosnan’s Taser, dash-cam video appears to show. Brooks was killed by two gunshot wounds to the back, fired by Rolfe, according to investigators.

Brosnan, later charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office, was not fired but has been reassigned, APD previously said. Brosnan also is free on bond.

Rolfe’s lawsuit is the second against the city in two months filed on behalf of former officers. In June, two Atlanta police officers filed a lawsuit after they were fired after using their Tasers during protests in the city.