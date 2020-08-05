Ex-Atlanta officer charged in Rayshard Brooks’ death sues to get job back

The former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks during an arrest attempt has filed a lawsuit against the mayor and interim police chief seeking to get his job back.
Garrett Rolfe contends his firing June 13, the day after Brooks died, violated the city’s policy in the lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court. Rolfe says in court documents that Brooks violently resisted arrest and the shooting was justified. The 27-year-old charged with felony murder and other charges is free on bond.
But on Wednesday, prosecutors said they will ask a judge to revoke bond for Rolfe, who traveled to Florida.
Rolfe’s firing, announced by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, happened “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the City of Atlanta,” the lawsuit states.
Rolfe is seeking to have his job reinstated, along with back pay he has missed and benefits. His attorney has asked for a hearing on the matter. In addition to Bottoms, the lawsuit names interim Chief Rodney Bryant. Shields resigned after the shooting.
“Contrary to city policy as well as the policies, procedures, customs, and practices of the City of Atlanta Police Department, petitioner was never interviewed by the Office of Professional Standards or any individual regarding this incident to provide his statement,” the suit states.
On the night of June 12, Rolfe attempted to place Brooks in handcuffs for suspected DUI. Brooks fought with both Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, and took Brosnan’s Taser, dash-cam video appears to show. Brooks was killed by two gunshot wounds to the back, fired by Rolfe, according to investigators.
Brosnan, later charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office, was not fired but has been reassigned, APD previously said. Brosnan also is free on bond.
Rolfe’s lawsuit is the second against the city in two months filed on behalf of former officers. In June, two Atlanta police officers filed a lawsuit after they were fired after using their Tasers during protests in the city.