Officers charged in Rayshard Brooks’ killing file federal lawsuits

Rolfe was fired one day after the June 12, 2020, shooting. Shields announced at a news conference that afternoon she was stepping aside as chief and later left the department.

Rolfe was reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board on May 2021 but remains on administrative leave.

Rolfe’s lawsuit says Bottoms made the decision to fire him and claims the termination was conducted in an unnecessarily public manner and that Bottoms violated her oath of office by getting involved.

Brooks’ killing came after after weeks of intense demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The shooting, captured on video, kicked off another wave of protests across Atlanta that at times turned destructive.

Five days after the shooting, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced criminal charges against both officers. Rolfe was charged with 11 counts, including felony murder. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office.

The officers’ lawsuits say they were attacked by Brooks and had the right to use force to prevent Brooks from “imminent use of unlawful force against them.”

Both lawsuits maintain the officers lives were put in danger after the former mayor identified them publicly, with Brosnan leaving the state in fear for his life. Bottoms also rushed to judgement by declaring the incident a “murder,” and insinuating Brosnan and Rolfe were criminals, the lawsuit says.

Howard, attorneys argued, sought to profit politically from the shooting during an election year and went on his own “press blitz.” He also sought criminal charges before the GBI’s investigation was complete.

The complaint alleges Howard, Bottoms and the other defendants worked together in a “deliberate, concentrated and malicious effort” to deny Brosnan and Rolfe their constitutional rights. According to the lawsuits, both officers were denied due process when charged and warrants were obtained through false and misleading statements.

Both were booked at Fulton County Jail on June 18, 2020, six days after the shooting and a day after being charged. Brosnan remains on APD’s payroll but is not on active duty and not currently living in Georgia, according to his attorney in the criminal case.

Two years later, the special prosecutor now handling the case said his team is awaiting reports from hired experts before deciding whether to proceed with the charges.

“We expect to have those within a few days,” said Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. “As soon we get those that will enable us to decide a course of action to take on the case.”

The experts’ findings will include the GBI’s case file, witness statements and any video of the shooting. The incident was captured on the officers’ body cameras, bystanders’ cellphones and the restaurant’s video surveillance system.

Skandalakis was assigned the case last year after current Fulton DA Fani Willis, who beat Howard, recused herself.

He told the AJC late Friday his team has three options. They can proceed with the case against the officers, drop the charges altogether or present the experts’ findings to a grand jury, either civil or criminal.

“My team will choose the best option based on evidence and the law,” he said, adding the experts’ findings will be vital to their decision.

The longtime prosecutor said he understands emotions are high surrounding the case, especially in today’s climate.

“I’m cognizant of all that, but our decision has to be based upon the facts and the law,” Skandalakis said. “I just need to be transparent with my decision. I know the community is very interested in this, but my decision will be guided upon the facts and the law.”

Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said the county does not comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuits, both officers are seeking declaratory judgement that defendants violated their rights; compensatory damages against defendants in an amount more than $75,000 to be determined by trial by jury; an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs expended and any other relief the court deems just and proper.