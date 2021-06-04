BREAKING: Judge recuses Fulton DA from Rayshard Brooks case

“This Court finds, based upon the record before it, that it is all but inevitable that numerous present members of the District Attorney’s staff, and likely the District Attorney herself, will be called as witnesses for the Defendant both at any trial of this case and in pretrial matters in advance of any trial,” Brasher wrote. “The circumstances surrounding the calling of the above-referenced witnesses, and the matters about which they will be called to testify, demonstrate that there exists a conflict of interest on the part of the Office of the District Attorney for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.”

The judge ordered the AG’s office to appoint a “substitute prosecutor.”

“I appreciate Judge Brasher’s careful consideration of the difficult issues presented by this matter, and I expect that this will allow the case to move forward in a manner consistent with achieving a just result that all parties will have confidence in,” Willis said in a statement Friday.

Last month, she told the AJC that a substantial challenge awaits the new prosecutor.

“I believe that case has layers of problems because of the way it was inappropriately handled,” Willis said. “In my opinion it’s unfair to everyone involved. And it has made things difficult for whoever ends up ultimately with that case.”

