BREAKING: Judge recuses Fulton DA from Rayshard Brooks case

A judge has granted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ request to recuse her office from prosecuting Atlanta Police Department Officer Garrett Rolfe.
Rolfe, recently reinstated by the Atlanta’s Civil Service Board, was charged with felony murder last June, less than a week after shooting Brooks following a scuffle in a downtown Wendy’s parking lot. Brooks, suspected of DUI, had struck the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, hard enough to cause a concussion, then grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe as he fled from the scene.
Willis had twice sought disqualification from the case, citing the conduct of her predecessor, Paul Howard, in bringing the charges against the two officers. Howard’s use of subpoenas is under investigation by the GBI, and Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that past and current members of her office are likely to be called as witnesses.
Georgia Attorney Chris Carr, in a virtually unprecedented move, denied the requests, telling Willis,”the matters are personal to your predecessor” and “do not pertain to your office.”
On Friday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher sided with the DA.
“This Court finds, based upon the record before it, that it is all but inevitable that numerous present members of the District Attorney’s staff, and likely the District Attorney herself, will be called as witnesses for the Defendant both at any trial of this case and in pretrial matters in advance of any trial,” Brasher wrote. “The circumstances surrounding the calling of the above-referenced witnesses, and the matters about which they will be called to testify, demonstrate that there exists a conflict of interest on the part of the Office of the District Attorney for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.”
The judge ordered the AG’s office to appoint a “substitute prosecutor.”
“I appreciate Judge Brasher’s careful consideration of the difficult issues presented by this matter, and I expect that this will allow the case to move forward in a manner consistent with achieving a just result that all parties will have confidence in,” Willis said in a statement Friday.
Last month, she told the AJC that a substantial challenge awaits the new prosecutor.
“I believe that case has layers of problems because of the way it was inappropriately handled,” Willis said. “In my opinion it’s unfair to everyone involved. And it has made things difficult for whoever ends up ultimately with that case.”
Please return for updates.