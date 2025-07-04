Outkast co-founder Big Boi says uncle was victim in June shooting death

Patton was Atlanta rapper and Outkast co-founder Antwan “Big Boi” Patton’s uncle, according to a social media post by Big Boi.

Big Boi said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News, “Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches. He wasn’t just ‘My’ Uncle, he was Unk to all that met him. A moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace.”

Initial attempts by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to speak with Big Boi were unsuccessful.

On June 16, officers responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW near Rock Street in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the back, police said.

An initial investigation suggests he was attempting to make a turn when he and another driver exchanged words.

“During the altercation, the victim was shot, causing him to crash his vehicle into a vacant residence,” according to police.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Jabyrion Crumbley was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Janisha Crumbley was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon, police said.

Atlanta duo Big Boi and André 3000 make up the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Outkast. The pair got their start at Tri-Cities High in East Point.

