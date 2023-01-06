BreakingNews
Roswell park trail leading to Vickery Creek waterfall closes temporarily

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

The upper trail leading to Vickery Creek waterfall at Old Mill Park is closed through April 30.

Fulton County Public Works crews will be repairing sewer pipes in that area of the park, according to a press release from the city of Roswell.

Other trails throughout the park remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The popular park is the former site of Roswell Manufacturing Company which was established in the 1830s. Its textile mill later manufactured cotton and wool fabrics for Confederate troops. Ruins from an old machine works building are strewn throughout the park.

Old Mill Park is an access point to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

This video on park renovations in 2019 shares more.

Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
