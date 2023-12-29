Roswell Historical Society honors fallen heroes

The Roswell Historical Society recently hosted Wreaths Across America to place almost 300 wreaths by over 100 volunteers at Old Roswell Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Historical Cemetery and Mount Oliver Baptist Cemetery. This is the historical society’s 9th year of participation.

The nonprofit WAA motto is to “Remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.” Their website states, that each year more than two million volunteers gather at more than 4,225 locations across all 50 states to place live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen heroes.

According to the WAA website, “Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military and their families. When each wreath is placed the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.”