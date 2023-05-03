X

Roswell closing part of Canton Street to traffic riles restaurant owners

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A controversy is brewing between Roswell and downtown restaurant owners as the city announces plans to close part of Canton Street to vehicular traffic, making way for a pedestrian district.

Canton Street restaurant owners will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, to voice objections to those plans.

“Parking is already a major problem downtown,” said Jenna Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern, in a Tuesday statement. “Closing Canton Street to cars for any length of time results in a loss of business.”

Mayor Kurt Wilson, in a Facebook video released Tuesday night, said the city wants to create a pedestrian environment for visitors to the restaurant district and temporarily close Canton to vehicular traffic from Highway 9/Magnolia Street to East Alley.

The section would be closed on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend until early August.

Wilson said the partial road closure will not become permanent if local businesses suffer economically then

“We’re not in the business to hurt businesses,” the mayor said. “We’re in the business to help businesses grow.”

Wilson was accompanied by Councilwomen Christine Hall and Lee Hills in the video. The three said traffic noise and the safety of outdoor diners, seated at tables located closed to the roadway were part of the motivation for change.

Cities across the U.S. transformed streets into pedestrian districts during the pandemic and found that it spurred economic activity, Hall added.

Places such as Laguna Beach, California and Wellesley, Massachusetts “have had such tremendous success that they have continued this and they’re looking at other opportunities to enhance other areas of their towns,” Hall said in the video.

Aronowitz and fellow restaurant owners have long complained to city officials about limited parking for patrons and employees. A $20 million downtown parking deck that will be funded by a bond referendum approved in 2022 is expected to be built within two years.

.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp to sign bill to give insurance chief more review of auto rates
3h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
4h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
19h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
19h ago

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA via AP

The Jolt: Georgia megadonor tells Trump attorney election was clean
3h ago
The Latest

Johns Creek to begin road resurfacing in May
15h ago
Stretch your way to fitness in Milton
20h ago
Brisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
18h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top