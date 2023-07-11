BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Big rig carrying liquid latex catches fire, closes I-285 North

Pop Alleigh champagne bar is an ode to friendship and sparkling wine

Credit: Credit Derek Blanks

Credit: Credit Derek Blanks

North Fulton County
By
25 minutes ago
X

The owners of Pop Alleigh champagne bar in Roswell say their niche business is hitting its stride, after opening seven months ago.

Co-owners Al Anderson and Leigh Braglia attribute the bar’s success to their friendship. “Alleigh” is a combination of their first names.

Drinking champagne has been a pastime of the two friends since 2008, Anderson said.

“We work well together,” Anderson said. “I’m Black and gay. She’s White and married. It’s very important for people to feel a certain acceptance when they walk in.”

The intimate, upscale bar is located on Elizabeth Way just off Canton Street where the owners serve high-end champagne by the bottle, glass and flights. Prices for a glass can range from $24 for Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut to $79 for a Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle or Krug Grande Cuvée.

Caviar and small bites such as a charcuterie board, truffles and chips and dip are also offered.

Credit: Credit Derek Blanks

Credit: Credit Derek Blanks

The owners say people are discovering champagne for daily enjoyment and not just for special occasions. Pop Alleigh plans to start offering tastings and pairing classes in the fall.

“People are really excited about it,” Braglia, 54, says, of the champagne bar. “They’re coming in for the experience of learning what we have.”

Pop Alleigh opened last December, operating fewer hours during the week than neighboring establishments and is developing a steady, loyal following, Anderson added.

“We wanted word to spread in the right way,” Anderson, 42, said. “We want the people who appreciate this level of quality. People who enjoy the vibe, the lights and ambiance.”

The bar is open Sunday to Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. until midnight.

The champagne bar stays open until 2 a.m. one Saturday night per month, when a D.J. spins music.

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

Pop Alleigh was a spontaneous idea of Braglia in 2021. She wanted to start a business but hadn’t decided what it would be until walking by the former Taylor Kinzel art gallery space, Braglia said.

“I called Al right away ... and signed the lease the next day,” she said.

Anderson and Braglia met in 2008 when he started coaching her son in cheerleading, and they became fast friends.

The former cheerleading coach was teaching for Forsyth County Schools before resigning to start Pop Alleigh. He is also a longtime marketing manager for The Cheetah lounge, which is owned by Braglia’s husband.

Anderson says he and Leigh Braglia have been able to build something “grown and sexy” in Pop Alleigh, and their friendship compliments the champagne.

“We’re just excited to be a part of the community and have something that is special to us,” he said. “This place, people come back because of us and what we’re offering. She’s really kind and sweet and nurturing, and I’m kind of the funny one and we balance each other out.”

Pop Alleigh is located at 16 Elizabeth Way, Roswell.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Big rig carrying liquid latex catches fire, closes I-285 North2m ago

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected
17h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
12h ago

City tees up $1.6M settlement in years-long ADA lawsuit
25m ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

The Skills Kitchen opens at Big Creek Park for beginning mountain bikers
Roswell bringing back citizen’s academy
Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Roswell seeks donations
Featured

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
12h ago
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
22h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top