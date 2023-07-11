Pop Alleigh champagne bar is an ode to friendship and sparkling wine

The owners of Pop Alleigh champagne bar in Roswell say their niche business is hitting its stride, after opening seven months ago.

Co-owners Al Anderson and Leigh Braglia attribute the bar’s success to their friendship. “Alleigh” is a combination of their first names.

Drinking champagne has been a pastime of the two friends since 2008, Anderson said.

“We work well together,” Anderson said. “I’m Black and gay. She’s White and married. It’s very important for people to feel a certain acceptance when they walk in.”

The intimate, upscale bar is located on Elizabeth Way just off Canton Street where the owners serve high-end champagne by the bottle, glass and flights. Prices for a glass can range from $24 for Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut to $79 for a Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle or Krug Grande Cuvée.

Caviar and small bites such as a charcuterie board, truffles and chips and dip are also offered.

Credit: Credit Derek Blanks Credit: Credit Derek Blanks

The owners say people are discovering champagne for daily enjoyment and not just for special occasions. Pop Alleigh plans to start offering tastings and pairing classes in the fall.

“People are really excited about it,” Braglia, 54, says, of the champagne bar. “They’re coming in for the experience of learning what we have.”

Pop Alleigh opened last December, operating fewer hours during the week than neighboring establishments and is developing a steady, loyal following, Anderson added.

“We wanted word to spread in the right way,” Anderson, 42, said. “We want the people who appreciate this level of quality. People who enjoy the vibe, the lights and ambiance.”

The bar is open Sunday to Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. until midnight.

The champagne bar stays open until 2 a.m. one Saturday night per month, when a D.J. spins music.

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

Pop Alleigh was a spontaneous idea of Braglia in 2021. She wanted to start a business but hadn’t decided what it would be until walking by the former Taylor Kinzel art gallery space, Braglia said.

“I called Al right away ... and signed the lease the next day,” she said.

Anderson and Braglia met in 2008 when he started coaching her son in cheerleading, and they became fast friends.

The former cheerleading coach was teaching for Forsyth County Schools before resigning to start Pop Alleigh. He is also a longtime marketing manager for The Cheetah lounge, which is owned by Braglia’s husband.

Anderson says he and Leigh Braglia have been able to build something “grown and sexy” in Pop Alleigh, and their friendship compliments the champagne.

“We’re just excited to be a part of the community and have something that is special to us,” he said. “This place, people come back because of us and what we’re offering. She’s really kind and sweet and nurturing, and I’m kind of the funny one and we balance each other out.”

Pop Alleigh is located at 16 Elizabeth Way, Roswell.