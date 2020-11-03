Cheetah strip club passes into a family trust after owner dies

Hagood, who was in his 80s, died in California where he was being treated for heart problems, Braglia said.

The Cheetah has operated for nearly 40 years at different locations in Atlanta. It has faced many challenges that could have closed it down or hampered business, including ordinances and a state law targeting adult entertainment venues. It successfully fought an ordinance to ban dancers under 21, and settled a lawsuit brought by dancers who wanted to be recognized as employees rather than contract workers.

Land prices in Midtown are holding up, despite the pandemic, said Gene Kansas, founder of a eponymous real estate brokerage and development firm. He said property in the area is selling at $15 to $25 million an acre, depending on zoning, location and other issues.

“There’s been lots of interest over the years,” said Kansas, who knew Hagood. “People have been talking about that property forever.”