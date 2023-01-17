Milton “pushes in” new fire truck

The new five-part “quint” comes equipped with five firefighting tools – a pump, a water tank, a fire hose, ground ladders, and an aerial device that can be extended significantly upward and outward. The $1,175,700 vehicle, produced by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, was publicly unveiled, then ceremonially pushed into Fire Station 44 before later being driven to its permanent home at Station 41 at the intersection of Arnold Mill and Providence roads.

According to a city statement, “Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa noted this occasion reflected a time when horse-drawn steam fire engines would be disconnected from the horses, then manually pushed back into the station.”