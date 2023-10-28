Dunwoody seeks cleanup volunteers for Nov. 4

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
52 minutes ago

Volunteers are invited to join the Great Dunwoody Cleanup on Nov. 4.

Dunwoody Stormwater Manager Carl Thomas said, “The more trash and debris we keep off our streets and out of our streams, the better for everyone.”

Individuals and groups are encouraged to do the following:

• Choose a spot to clean in Dunwoody - a street, stream, neighborhood common area or wooded area.

• Fill out an online form to share plans with Dunwoody’s stormwater team.

• Post photos on Nov. 4, using the hashtag #GreatDunwoodyCleanup. Email the photos to communications@dunwoodyga.gov.

The rain-or-shine event will last from sunrise to sundown.

Community service verification is available upon request.

Details are included in the online signup form at dunwoodyga.gov/community/GreatDunwoodyCleanup.

