Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores

Cherokee County
Bedoe’s Bar and Grille, 6115 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton. 95/A
China Garden, 6199 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton. 80/B
Culver’s, 11799 Highway 92, Woodstock. 87/B
Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. 90/A
Martin’s Restaurant, 3494 Marietta Highway, Canton. 72/C
