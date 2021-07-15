ajc logo
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores

Cherokee County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee County

Bedoe’s Bar and Grille, 6115 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton. 95/A

China Garden, 6199 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton. 80/B

Culver’s, 11799 Highway 92, Woodstock. 87/B

Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. 90/A

Martin’s Restaurant, 3494 Marietta Highway, Canton. 72/C

