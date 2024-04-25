Roswell approves up to $2M annually to consultant for development projects

While Seer was already providing consulting services to Roswell, the firm was selected through a request for proposals to develop projects in the works and more through a request for proposals process. Deputy City Administrator Jeffrey Leatherman said the firm ranked higher than the two other bidders: Michael Baker International and The Research Associates.

Last fall, Roswell was criticized by residents for a lack of transparency in hiring the firm through a no-bid contract for advice on real estate acquisitions and the development of a stadium and entertainment district.

Seer founder Peter Sorckoff helped Roswell partner with the United Soccer League on a plan to build a stadium for professional women’s and men’s soccer teams. The stadium would seat more than 10,000 and anchor a mixed-used sports and entertainment development.

Seer would be paid $275,000 for completion of that project, according to the agreement. The firm’s work and monies spent will be reviewed quarterly, Councilman Allen Sells said.

City Council approved Seer’s overall contract in a split vote. The contract will allow City Administrator Randy Knighton to sign task orders for projects up to $100,000 — an increase from $25,000.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson was the sole vote in opposition.

Beeson said she disagreed with a detail in Seer’s contract allowing a 5% markup fee that the firm could be paid when hiring a subcontractor for services. The 5% fee would be based on the subcontractor’s payment, she said.

“For taxpayers, that’s allowing double payment for the work provided,” she said.

Beeson added she prefers “closer oversight” of task orders. The smaller details of projects should be shared with the public during meetings, she added.

“Economic development really shapes your city ... It’s letting the taxpayer know this is the direction we want to take the city in. These are things that I think requires more public weigh-in, not less,” Beeson said.

Before Knighton was hired, Roswell implemented tighter scrutiny on spending by a city administrator due to the overbudget and mismanaged Oxbo Road project.