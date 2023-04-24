Former Braves player puts mansion on the market for $11 million

While Melancon’s mansion is full of luxurious offerings, the home’s most endearing features are just outside.

“Stepping outside the home, you will fall in love with the lush tropical landscaping and artificial turf lawn, which provides that look of perfection combined with the ease of minimal maintenance,” the listing said. “For the boating crew, the two docks located on a deep-water canal provide plenty of space to keep your boats easily and conveniently accessible and ready to use at a moments notice. The outdoor living space includes a total of four covered patios, a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, infinity edge pool and spa, and even a putting green complete with realistic sand pit for golf enthusiasts. Not only are the indoor and outdoor finishes and fixtures of this home spectacular, but this home comes fully furnished with beautifully appointed custom furniture, upholstery, and window treatments.”