Former Braves player puts mansion on the market for $11 million

Former Atlanta Braves player turned Arizona Diamondback Mark Melancon has placed his 5,921 square-foot Florida mansion back on the market. The six bedroom, five bathroom home is currently priced at $10,950,000. Built in 2020, Melancon’s mansion is a waterfront property located in Holmes Beach with all of the luxurious amenities needed for high-end Florida living.
“The finest touches and finishes encompass every corner of this home from the custom Amish cabinetry to the detailed ceiling and trim to the walnut flooring and beyond,” the mansion’s Coldwell Banker Realty listing said. “This home shows like a priceless work of art! The master suite is impressive with its built-in, automated shades, exquisite ceiling, plush seating area, private lanai, complete with gas fireplace, and expansive closet with dedicated washer and dryer. The gourmet kitchen also doubles as a centerpiece to the home with its spacious 16-foot island complete with galley sink, quartz countertops, Dacorappliance package, Miele dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Connected to the kitchen, a butler pantry includes Sub-Zero Wolf refrigerator and freezer doors, Perlick ice maker, Cove dishwasher, and sink. Keeping in line with the luxurious nature of this home, it also is a smart home in every sense of the word with its Lutron automated shades and lighting.”
While Melancon’s mansion is full of luxurious offerings, the home’s most endearing features are just outside.
“Stepping outside the home, you will fall in love with the lush tropical landscaping and artificial turf lawn, which provides that look of perfection combined with the ease of minimal maintenance,” the listing said. “For the boating crew, the two docks located on a deep-water canal provide plenty of space to keep your boats easily and conveniently accessible and ready to use at a moments notice. The outdoor living space includes a total of four covered patios, a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, infinity edge pool and spa, and even a putting green complete with realistic sand pit for golf enthusiasts. Not only are the indoor and outdoor finishes and fixtures of this home spectacular, but this home comes fully furnished with beautifully appointed custom furniture, upholstery, and window treatments.”
Listing by Charles Buky and Coldwell Banker Realty
