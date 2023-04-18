Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard puts $5 million mansion on the market

Hubbard’s mansion is being presented by realty agent Michael Jacobs and brokered by Sotheby’s International Realty, which said that the home is worth falling in love with.

“This sophisticated, elegant gem nestled in the heart of West Hollywood is close to Fred Segal, Double RL, and many top tier stores as well as fantastic restaurants!” the listing said. “You will completely fall in love with this alluring, single-family property complete with five full bedrooms, five full baths, one large den and half bath. The home features a generous open floor plan complete with high ceilings, lavish dining room, and high-end Miele kitchen appliances as well as dual built in fridges for a kitchen that will not disappoint.”