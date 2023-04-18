Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard puts $5 million mansion on the market

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, a Monroe native, has put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, according to American Luxury. The Georgia-born Nashville star first purchased the estate in 2021.
Featuring five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom, the sprawling mansion is 5,898 square feet in size and is currently on the market for a whopping $4,995,000. Located in West Hollywood’s Beverly Grove community, Hubbard’s mansion is elegant, extravagant and priced at a lavish $1,066 per square foot. Any L.A. home shoppers on the market for high-end luxury will likely find something to enjoy in this listing.
Hubbard’s mansion is being presented by realty agent Michael Jacobs and brokered by Sotheby’s International Realty, which said that the home is worth falling in love with.
“This sophisticated, elegant gem nestled in the heart of West Hollywood is close to Fred Segal, Double RL, and many top tier stores as well as fantastic restaurants!” the listing said. “You will completely fall in love with this alluring, single-family property complete with five full bedrooms, five full baths, one large den and half bath. The home features a generous open floor plan complete with high ceilings, lavish dining room, and high-end Miele kitchen appliances as well as dual built in fridges for a kitchen that will not disappoint.”
The L.A. mansion features a number of high-tech additions that are sure to win over anyone looking for the cutting edge.
“The entire house is integrated with a complete control four automated system, allowing you to control the music and lights from any floor in the house,” the listing said. “Enjoy the lavish family room or step through the Fleetwood sliding pocket doors to the pool with its sublime waterfall. The property also boasts a double-size master suite with its own private patio, fireplace, and balcony. Soak in the stand-alone tub and relish the walk-in closet complete with chic Italian finishings, and then take the stairs to the 360 degree views of L.A. atop the 900 sq. ft. roof deck for a relaxing sunset with friends and family.”
Listing by Michael Jacobs and Sotheby’s International Realty
