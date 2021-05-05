Here’s how hot the Atlanta housing market is right now

Redfin rates Atlanta as a somewhat competitive housing market with a score of 55. Multiple offers are placed on some homes while average homes sell for around 1% under the list price. Homes go pending in about 31 days. If a home is hot, it goes pending even sooner — in about 9 days — after selling for about 1% above the list price.

On average, 36.5% of homes have sold above the list price, which is more than an 88% increase year-over-year.

Homes also receive an average of 3 offers.

“Househunting is stressful in the best of circumstances. It’s especially so in a seller’s market when inventory is low, and multiple buyers are competing for the same properties. Multiple offers can happen in any market, though,” The Balance reported.

The personal finance and news website offered several tips to navigate buying a home with multiple offers. They include showing the seller you’re qualified and submitting a large earnest money deposit, a good-faith deposit that goes toward your downpayment.