Stunning hilltop home near Chattahoochee River lists for $2.15M

In the heart of Vinings and on a private corner lot, this stunning hilltop transitional home provides exceptional indoor and outdoor living.
The wraparound front porch features two sets of French doors that welcome guests to the five bedroom, three and a half bathroom home.
The kitchen, which includes an oversized island with honed quartzite countertops, commercial-grade stainless steel appliances, a custom backsplash, a walk-in pantry and plenty of storage space, is a chef’s dream. There’s also a dry bar with a wine cooler.
Oversized glass nano doors create a seamless transition into a covered outdoor living space, easily moving from the kitchen to the fireside great room. Automated screens, an outdoor kitchen, and a separate dining area can all be found on the covered back porch.
On the main level, the owner’s suite features a spa bath with double vanity, a luxurious soaking tub, frameless shower and a custom closet. Upstairs, you’ll find an oversized en-suite, two additional bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom, a fifth bedroom that can be used as a fitness room and a separate loft area.
Neighborhood favorites Canoe, Vinings Jubilee and hiking trails along the Chattahoochee River are all just a few blocks away.
Listing by Will Letton, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.
