Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stunning hilltop home near Chattahoochee River lists for $2.15M

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

In the heart of Vinings and on a private corner lot, this stunning hilltop transitional home provides exceptional indoor and outdoor living.

The wraparound front porch features two sets of French doors that welcome guests to the five bedroom, three and a half bathroom home.

ExploreWhat is a half bath vs. three quarter vs. full?

The kitchen, which includes an oversized island with honed quartzite countertops, commercial-grade stainless steel appliances, a custom backsplash, a walk-in pantry and plenty of storage space, is a chef’s dream. There’s also a dry bar with a wine cooler.

ExploreDisney launches new neighborhood community

Oversized glass nano doors create a seamless transition into a covered outdoor living space, easily moving from the kitchen to the fireside great room. Automated screens, an outdoor kitchen, and a separate dining area can all be found on the covered back porch.

On the main level, the owner’s suite features a spa bath with double vanity, a luxurious soaking tub, frameless shower and a custom closet. Upstairs, you’ll find an oversized en-suite, two additional bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom, a fifth bedroom that can be used as a fitness room and a separate loft area.

ExploreEclectic, Queen Anne-style Bainbridge home lists for $650K

Neighborhood favorites Canoe, Vinings Jubilee and hiking trails along the Chattahoochee River are all just a few blocks away.

Listing by Will Letton, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
5 ITP condos for less than $300,000
17m ago
Designers get creative with home lighting
22h ago
Disney launches new neighborhood community
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top