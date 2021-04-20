3 things you can do to buy a home in a seller’s market

Getting pre-approval is a must

In this environment, there’s no other way to do it: you need to secure a mortgage pre-approval. First Bank Mortgage reported doing this will put you ahead of other buyers — especially when it’s likely that more than one will want the same house as you. If you have pre-approval, it’s more likely that the seller will choose you.

Enlist an experienced agent

Having an agent with years of knowledge under their belt will be favorable in a seller’s market. The Balance noted that experienced agents have a rapport with other agents, which can speed up the selling process. Also, they can effectively pinpoint or predict trends. Plus, they’re familiar with the delicate dance of negotiating a price — that will come in handy in a seller’s market.

Do everything you can to impress sellers

To leave your mark on sellers, HousingWire suggests pulling out all the stops. That includes an offer letter and personally appealing to sellers — maybe put a photo in there, too.

“In a strong market a buyer needs to consider waiving the financing contingency, limiting inspection to three to five days, and placing larger earnest money deposits to provide non-price consideration,” Bruce Ailion, a metro Atlanta real estate agent with more than 30 years of experience, told MortgageLoan.com.