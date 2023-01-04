ajc logo
A look inside Pele’s luxurious Hamptons mansion

Pele, Brazil’s — and perhaps the world’s — most legendary soccer icon, died December 30 at the age of 82.

While fans mourn the icon, residents of New York’s tony Hamptons are remembering their former neighbor and his iconic residence at 156 Waterhole Road, where he lived for 40 years.

According to Dirt.com, former Time Warner chairman Steve Ross first lured Pele to New York before signing him to the New York Cosmos in 1970. After nailing down the $4.5 million contract, Pele visited Ross at his Hamptons home on several occasions — eventually going on to buy the billionaire’s Georgica Pond compound for $156,000 in 1979. The three-time World Cup winner sold the Cody House estate for $2.85 million in 2018, the New York Post reported.

The Hamptons estate was largely utilized as a summer retreat for Pele and his two daughters over the soccer player’s 40-year residency there, as the family primarily lived in New York City at the time.

With four bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, the home spreads to a total 3,400 square feet. Though the home is not currently on the market, the Corcoran Group previously issued a listing of the property on outeast.com.

“A waterfront contemporary which is truly the full package - located down a meandering gated driveway, this rare offering of 6 bedrooms (1st and 2nd floor master suites), 5 full and 2 half baths, and windows galore with amazing water views is one of a kind,” the listing said. “The master suites on the first and second floor both have sliders leading out to the vast deck that runs the full width of the house. A double height living room, open plan dining & recently renovated kitchen provides ample room for entertaining, with windows and sliders opening to decking which adjoins the waterside pool and outdoor shower.”

“A lower level living/play area, office and media room offers additional gathering spaces, along with the detached garage for storing your watersport and garden accessories. Located in Clearwater Beach in Springs, this remarkable home is on a maturely landscaped acre (in zone X!) with a deeded beach and marina to keep your boat only a short distance away.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

