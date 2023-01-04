A look inside Pele’s luxurious Hamptons mansion

With four bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, the home spreads to a total 3,400 square feet. Though the home is not currently on the market, the Corcoran Group previously issued a listing of the property on outeast.com.

“A waterfront contemporary which is truly the full package - located down a meandering gated driveway, this rare offering of 6 bedrooms (1st and 2nd floor master suites), 5 full and 2 half baths, and windows galore with amazing water views is one of a kind,” the listing said. “The master suites on the first and second floor both have sliders leading out to the vast deck that runs the full width of the house. A double height living room, open plan dining & recently renovated kitchen provides ample room for entertaining, with windows and sliders opening to decking which adjoins the waterside pool and outdoor shower.”

“A lower level living/play area, office and media room offers additional gathering spaces, along with the detached garage for storing your watersport and garden accessories. Located in Clearwater Beach in Springs, this remarkable home is on a maturely landscaped acre (in zone X!) with a deeded beach and marina to keep your boat only a short distance away.”