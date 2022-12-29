ajc logo
X

World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

National & World News
Updated 5 minutes ago
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.” — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese soccer star.

___

“Your place is on God’s side. My eternal king. Rest in peace.” — 1970 World Cup winner Roberto Rivellino and teammate of Pele on the Brazilian national team.

___

“Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number. I read that somewhere at some point in my life. But that line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal!” — Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

___

“With the death of Pelé, soccer has lost one of its greatest legends, if not the greatest. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport. Who, as a child, didn’t dream of being Pelé? .... The King will remain the King, forever." — Didier Deschamps, former player and manager of the French national team.

___

“It will be very difficult to find another Pelé. Pelé had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pelé.” — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine coach and Pele teammate in the Santos football club in Brazil.

___

“Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game.” — Chelsea Football Club.

___

“Manchester City are saddened to learn of the passing of Brazil legend Pelé, one of the all-time greats who did so much for the beautiful game. May he rest in peace.” — Manchester City Football Club.

___

“Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world.” — Manchester United Football Club.

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Credit: Bill Kostroun

Credit: Bill Kostroun

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day 3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
58m ago

2022 AJC all-state football teams
8h ago

2022 AJC all-state football teams
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Drew

'Greatest of all time': Pelé as described by his peers
8m ago
US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement
12m ago
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of years
Front page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
17h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top