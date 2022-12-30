Sylvester Stallone’s $22.5 million Hidden Hills ranch is on the market

“The primary residence is absolutely breathtaking and has been thoughtfully re-imagined using the very finest of finishes and craftsmanship,” the listing said. “There is a home theater, gym, grand two story entry and a open concept chefs kitchen which flows seamlessly into the great room. This true gentleman’s ranch is second to none in the highly desirable city of Hidden Hills.”

What separates this high-dollar luxury mansion from its competitors, however, is the land surrounding the home.

“Features include an epic self contained guest house, impressive 4 stall barn with a beautiful and functional stable/tack room, private riding ring and much more,” the listing said. “The resort quality grounds also boast a custom pool, cabana/pool house, outdoor kitchen, fruit orchard with a large variety of trees and a massive amount of all new drought resistant landscape.”