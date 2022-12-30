Sylvester Stallone’s $22.5 million Hidden Hills ranch is on the market

Sylvester Stallone is looking to flip his Los Angeles ranch after purchasing the 2.26 acre property earlier this year. Located in Hidden Hills, the California estate’s main feature is its 10,460 square-foot home. For everything the estate has to offer, expect to cough up some serious cash — a whopping $22,500,000.
According to TMZ, the Hollywood icon is spending less time in California these days and is selling off his local real estate as a result. For any hopeful homeowners with a pretty penny to spare, the palatial estate comes with a number of glamorous features.
“World Class Hamptons designed estate in guard gated Hidden Hills,” RE/MAX One agent Jordan Cohen’s listing said. “The absolute premier location behind private gates at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Set on 2.26 fully usable professionally landscaped acres, this magnificent reimagined estate provides every amenity and feature desired for the ultimate in equestrian living.”
Built in 2014, the ranch’s main home features four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. At $2,151 per square foot, each living space is full of the highest quality in materials and the latest in interior design wonders.
“The primary residence is absolutely breathtaking and has been thoughtfully re-imagined using the very finest of finishes and craftsmanship,” the listing said. “There is a home theater, gym, grand two story entry and a open concept chefs kitchen which flows seamlessly into the great room. This true gentleman’s ranch is second to none in the highly desirable city of Hidden Hills.”
What separates this high-dollar luxury mansion from its competitors, however, is the land surrounding the home.
“Features include an epic self contained guest house, impressive 4 stall barn with a beautiful and functional stable/tack room, private riding ring and much more,” the listing said. “The resort quality grounds also boast a custom pool, cabana/pool house, outdoor kitchen, fruit orchard with a large variety of trees and a massive amount of all new drought resistant landscape.”
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com