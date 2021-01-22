Sculptor who captured Hank Aaron’s record-breaking blast ‘humbled’

”I promised to not only create a strict physical likeness, but that it was essential to capture his heroic spirit and determination and hard work and everything that his personality stands for,” said Rossin.

“I hope it’s evident in my work,” he said. “It was a challenge, but a glorious challenge.”

Rossin is a native of Bulgaria who only moved to Atlanta in the last 20 years, and some of his knowledge of baseball was sketchy.

He studied TV footage from April 8, 1974, and invited Aaron into his studio for a series of photographs.

Ross Rossin (left) and baseball great Henry Aaron (center) attend the unveiling of Rossin's nine-foot statue of Aaron.

When the baseball legend arrived, Rossin expected a version of Mt. Rushmore to walk in the door, but instead was impressed by his “humanity.”

“I had to ask him, ‘what were you thinking when you hit that home-run?’ and he told me ‘I was just doing my job.’”

Because he needed the body of a younger man as a model, he used a pro-baseball player to recreate Aaron’s pose in the moment of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run.

But he also consulted Aaron carefully about details of his posture and swing. Aaron offered Rossin a close-up look at his unorthodox grip on the bat, in which the little finger of his left hand dangles on the outer circumference of the knob.

the nine-foot, one-ton statue of Henry Aaron at Truist Park was visited by baseball fans after they learned of Aaron's death Friday.

”What he’s doing is incorrect, quote unquote, and not by the rules,” said Rossin, “but then he’s a legendary home run hero.”

When the statue was unveiled in 2017, what was Aaron’s reaction? “He smiled,” said Rossin. “He was truly happy.”