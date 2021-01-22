Watching my childhood idol make history

When Aaron came to bat in the bottom of the second, no one was sitting in their seats. And when Los Angeles lefty Al Downing walked Aaron I howled with derision as my hero casually trotted down to first. “Throw him a strike!” I yelled, along with thousands of others.

When Aaron got his second chance in the fourth inning, Downing’s first pitch was in the dirt. More boos followed, and I began to feel despair. Was Aaron ever going to get a pitch to hit? Maybe this wasn’t going to be the night.

But Downing’s next pitch changed everything. It was in the Hammer’s wheelhouse.

I can still remember the crack of the bat – Aaron’s first swing of the game – and the ball taking a path I’d seen so many times before. What followed next was sheer pandemonium.

I’ll never forget the feeling I had when he rounded third, touched home plate and was enveloped in a bear hug by his mother, Estella. My entire body was tingling with joy, and the immense feeling wouldn’t go away. Tears streamed down my cheeks.

It almost seemed like a dream. Did this really happen? But reality set back in when I gave my dad my own bear hug, thanking him so much for getting the tickets. It was one of the happiest moments of my life.