Autumn traditions: Things to do with your grandkids this week

When you live in metro Atlanta, you can count on a fall full of beautiful scenery and trendy entertainment choices.

But the sweater and pumpkin spice season also features more traditional events and activities to share with your grandchildren. If you haven’t sampled a bratwurst or helped a young kid identify a bat recently, now’s your chance.

Helen Oktoberfest

6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11-15. Tickets: adults starting at $10, kids 6-12 half price, under 6 and military, free. Helen Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen.

Now in its 53rd year, the annual Helen Oktoberfest is an extension of the tourist town’s Bavarian theme. They go all out with traditional dress, oompah bands, and a dizzying array of specialties such as cheddar wurst, brats, rye bread, and German potato salad.

The drive to Helen is about an hour and a half from Atlanta, so plan to enjoy the fall colors and take your time on the way.

Bring a designated driver if the adults in your party plan to sample the authentic German beers at the fete, which are legendary. There are also American beer, wine, ciders, and wine coolers for sale.

Pick a partner and study a few steps beforehand because there is no better opportunity to polka like no one is watching.

Don’t worry about picky eaters going hungry, though, since hot dogs, soft pretzels, nachos and other fair foods are also available.

You can plan on this event rain or shine, too, since it’s indoors.

Mule Camp Market in Gainesville

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13-15. Free admission. Midtown Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville.

This tradition began long ago as a farmer’s curb market, transitioned into a Corn Tassel Festival, and has been going strong as Mule Camp since 1993.

The name comes from Gainseville’s origins, so you’ll find crafts and fall foods for sale, not mules. The kids zone is popular and Friday and Saturday nights wind down with a community concert.

The Mule Market draws a sizeable crowd, but it’s ideal for active kids since it’s held at a big, open park.

Bat Bingo at F.D. Roosevelt State Park

5:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct 13. $3 per person, $5 parking. F.D. Roosevelt State Park, 2970 GA-190, Pine Mountain.

Whether it’s you or the grandkids who need a refresher on the true, non-threatening nature of bats, an autumn evening hike followed by adult and kid-friendly Bat Bingo will let you double up on enjoyment.

Winners take home park-themed prizes.

Central Library Film Club Presents ‘Coco’

2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Free admission. Central Library, One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta.

If you have preschoolers to entertain or home-schooled grandkids available on a Friday afternoon, take them to the library for this visual and musical treat.

The animated movie “Coco” is only seven years old, but it celebrates grandparents and Latino traditions that are part of the Day of the Dead heritage.

Seeing a free movie at the library may encourage return visits. This is a great chance to see how your preschoolers do with a sit-down, big-screen movie without paying theater pricing to spend most of the time in the lobby.

Explore Italian lawn bowling comes to Atlanta

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Friday Night Hike and Nature Bingo at Red Top Mountain

5-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, $5 per person, $5 parking. Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Acworth.

Need more motivation to take your traditional fall hike — or to start hiking with your grandkids?

Red Top Mountain is extra pretty this time of year with the changing leaves, and joining a group for a moderate 1-mile, guided hike adds to the fun.

Best of all is the nature-themed bingo with swag for the winner. You might even catch a colorful sunset on the way home, so be sure to watch for it.