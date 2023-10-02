Park ranger’s 45 years at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

As part of our Aging in Atlanta series, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution introduces readers to a member of the city’s thriving 55+ community. This month, we profile Jerry Hightower, park ranger and environmental education coordinator for the Planning, Resources and Education Division at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

After growing up in Sandy Springs, Jerry Hightower studied at the Atlanta School of Arts before enlisting to serve in the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War with the First Military Police Company, First Infantry Division, and the 525th Military Police Company. When he returned home, Hightower began to volunteer with several organizations and entities to conserve and protect our natural heritage. He became one of the first rangers at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and has since been recognized for his work. His many accolades include Outstanding Ranger for the Southeast Region and the Distinguished Graduate Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. In 2023, the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy announced a new award in his honor: the annual Jerry Hightower Service Award for major contributions to the Chattahoochee River.

Q: What do you do at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area?

I am currently the Environmental Education Coordinator for the park. I develop and present curriculum-based programs to students from preschool to graduate school, but my emphasis is on Title I students in grades K-5. I also develop and present interpretive programs to the general public.

Q: What do you enjoy about working at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area?

I have always believed in in importance of service. As a park ranger, I have the opportunity to serve every day in many different ways. The Chattahoochee River Corridor has given me so much over the course of my life, I am able to give back to the citizens and share the joy of the river and its environs.

Q: Why do you think the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area remains a hidden gem?

Actually, it is not a hidden gem. Many local residents have yet to discover the park in its entirety, but out of 425 National Park sites, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is the 21st most visited park. In fact, a new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 3,537,848 visitors to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in 2022 spent $176,660,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 2,372 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $259,566,000.

Q: What do you think would surprise people the most about the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area?

Its extraordinarily beauty in every season of the year. Also, that we have over 1,000 species of vascular plants in the park, and that the park is home to most wildlife indigenous to the Piedmont of Georgia.

Q: What is your perfect day in Atlanta?

Going into a school before dawn and teaching back-to-back classes until school dismissal. Paddling down the Chattahoochee River at sunset isn’t too shabby either.