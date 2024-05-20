Aging in Atlanta

The retirement ‘magic number’ has ballooned 53% since 2020

Right now, people needed an estimated $1.46 million to retire, but that number is on the rise

By
16 minutes ago

Experts say the average American needs nearly $1.5 million to retire in 2024. It’s a value many will find unattainable, and it’s steadily on the rise. Just how unaffordable is it? Adults need 16 times more than what they currently have in savings to make it happen.

Northwestern Mutual recently released its 2024 Planning and Progress Study, which surveyed 4,588 U.S. adults back in January. According to the findings, Americans believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably right now. That “magic number” is $1.37 million shy of what those surveyed reported in actual savings, an average $88,400. That’s more than $10,000 less in savings than the five-year peak in 2021 ($98,800).

ExploreAtlanta residents have a retirement ‘magic number’; many are far from it

“In 2023, the soaring cost of eggs in the grocery store symbolized inflation in America. In 2024, it’s nest eggs,” Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments at Northwestern Mutual, said in a news release.

“People’s ‘magic number’ to retire comfortably has exploded to an all-time high, and the gap between their goals and progress has never been wider,” Gokhale continued. “Inflation is expanding our expectations for retirement savings, and putting the pressure on to plan and stay disciplined.”

Since the pandemic first began, the retirement “magic number” has ballooned by more than 50%. It jumped by 15% in the past year alone. Meanwhile, the amount of money Americans have actually been able to save has dropped by 10.5% over the past three years.

Explore40 years of retirement: Many want it, but few might be able to have it

It’s a stark statistic that’s riding in the wake of the “silver tsunami” — a massive surge of Americans turning 65. According to the Northwestern Mutual, study 11,000 people in the U.S. will turn 65 every single day through 2027.

Fewer than half those closest to retirement, the boomer and Gen X generations, say they believe they will be financially prepared to retire.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Bullets with no name on them, the perils of Atlanta life

Credit: TNS

Round 2 of Fani Willis DQ fight gears up in Fulton County
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player
1h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Falcons

Due to construction, Falcons fans can’t attend training camp at team’s facilities

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Falcons

Due to construction, Falcons fans can’t attend training camp at team’s facilities

Credit: TNS

OPINION
DOWNEY: Georgia schools should cut the cord on smartphones in class
The Latest

How to beat the 25% grocery price hike and keep your wallet happy
Double Dutch movement helps to empower women 40 and older
Spice up your lives: Things to do with grandkids this week
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide