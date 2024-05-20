Aging in Atlanta

5 anti-aging trends experts say might turn back the clock

Some individuals are turning to prescription pills like Metformin, a diabetes medication

By
1 hour ago

In the quest for eternal youth, people are turning to innovative and sometimes unconventional methods to slow down the aging process. From icy plunges to red light therapy, these five anti-aging trends have taken over social media and promise to help individuals look and feel their best, according to Business Insider.

Cold exposure

Whether you’re brave enough to take a dip in an ice-cold bath or opt for a high-tech cryotherapy session, cold exposure has been shown to have both immediate and long-term benefits. According to Anant Vinjamoori, chief medical officer of a longevity-focused health care company, cold exposure can lead to a surge in neurotransmitters like epinephrine and dopamine, providing an instant energy boost.

“Over the medium to long term, there is some evidence that cold exposure may reduce systemic inflammation, which is known to be a driver of many chronic diseases,” Vinjamoori told Business Insider.

Time-restricted eating

By limiting your eating window to a specific time frame each day, you may be able to improve your sleep quality and regulate your circadian rhythms. Research also suggests that time-restricted eating patterns can benefit those with diabetes and obesity, and enhance the body’s defenses against oxidative stress.

Red light therapy

Using LED lights or lasers to expose the body to red light for just 5 to 20 minutes a day may increase the production of adenosine triphosphate, a compound that provides and stores energy for cells. Dermatologist Laura Buford noted that while more research is needed, red light therapy may be beneficial in improving certain skin conditions, including acne and sun damage.

Plant-based diets

According to studies, those who adopt a plant-based diet and cut out animal protein are likely to live longer and healthier lives. David Sinclair, a Harvard Medical School professor and longevity researcher, told Business Insider he believes that, although high animal protein diets may provide short-term benefits, a plant-focused diet is the way to go for long-term longevity.

Prescription pills

Some individuals serious about anti-aging are turning to prescription pills like Metformin, a diabetes medication that has been shown to regulate blood sugar, decrease appetite and stimulate a cellular cleanup process known as autophagy. Sinclair and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman both include Metformin in their personal anti-aging regimens.

