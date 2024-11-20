Breaking: Verdict up to judge as closing arguments finish in Jose Ibarra trial
Order last-minute Thanksgiving meals at these metro Atlanta restaurants

1 hour ago

Whether Thanksgiving plans changed or the holiday crept up faster than expected, these restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals to-go with order deadlines that only require a few days of planning ahead.

Bellina Alimentari. This Italian restaurant offers a Thanksgiving meal for four to six people featuring items like apple, Gorgonzola and pecan salad; chicken al cacciatore; creamy polenta with meat sauce; Italian herb stuffing; and pumpkin pie tiramisu. Orders will be available for pickup on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Order on or before Nov. 24. $280. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9933, mercatodibellina.com/products/bellina-thanksgiving-feast

Castellucci Hospitality Group. Thanksgiving meal options include a dinner package with turkey and family-style sides like sage and walnut sausage stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin Basque cheesecake. Pickup will be on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iberian Pig in Buckhead, Double Zero or Sugo.

Order on or before Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. $350. Multiple locations. chgrestaurants.com/thanksgiving

DBA Barbecue. Order a Southern feast with a whole turkey package that serves six. It features a smoked turkey, sweet potatoes, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, corn muffin dressings, sauteed garlic green beans and turkey gravy. Whole smoked turkey, turkey breast and individual sides are also available to order separately. Place an order by phone through Nov. 25 for pickup on Nov. 27.

Order on or before Nov. 25. $225. 4540 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston and 4441 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-249-5000, dbabarbecue.com

Drawbar. This eatery inside the Bellyard Hotel is offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go featuring a harvest salad, dinner rolls, choice of citrus roasted turkey, citrus roasted chicken or rosemary prime rib loin, two sides and a dessert. Place an order through Nov. 25 for pickup between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Order on or before Nov. 25. $150-$260. 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Pavochon dinner from El Super Pan.

El Super Pan. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Pavochon dinner, featuring a mojo-marinated turkey, yuca stuffing, guava cranberry sauce and arroz con gandules. Items can also be ordered a la carte. Order pickup will be on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Order on or before Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. $275. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/festin

Pick up a Thanksgiving box from chef Ann Kim at the Garden & Gun Club at the Battery.

Garden & Gun Club. Pick up a Thanksgiving box from chef Ann Kim at the Garden & Gun Club at the Battery Atlanta that serves 4-6 and includes mains, sides and a pie. Main options include smoked turkey breast, brown sugar-glazed ham and herb-crusted salmon with side offerings like mac and cheese, fried Brussels sprouts, candied yams and cranberry sauce. Boxes must be ordered by Nov. 25 and will be available for pick up on Nov. 27.

Order on or before Nov. 25. $250. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 770-726-0925, ggfieldshop.com/products/garden-gun-club-thanksgiving-box

Southern Belle. Focus on the main course and let Southern Belle handle the sides. All sides feed four people and include options like sweet potato souffle, mac n’ cheese, braised smoked collard greens, green bean casserole and gravy. Pickup is open 5-8 p.m. Nov. 27.

Order on or before Nov. 24. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

Enjoy all the fixings with a Thanksgiving feast from Sweet Auburn Barbecue.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue. Enjoy all the fixings with this Thanksgiving feast. The family package includes whole or sliced turkey; two sides with choices of mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, Jamaican collards, smokey bacon lima beans and wok-fired green beans; cornbread dressings; cranberry sauce; and biscuits or cornbread. Preorders are open through Nov. 24, and the Atlanta and McDonough locations will be open for pickup on Nov. 27.

Order on or before Nov. 24. $140. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550 and 1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. 470-885-5004. sweetauburnbbq.com/holiday-packages

Dine on a Latin-inspired Thanksgiving meal from Tio Lucho’s.

Tio Lucho’s. The Latin-inspired Thanksgiving family meal feeds six to eight people and features a roasted turkey marinated in aji panca, sofrito gravy, 12 tamales, collard greens, Peruvian green sauce, arroz arabe and bread pudding. Order online by Nov. 25 for pickup from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 27.

Order on or before Nov. 25. $250. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.square.site

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

