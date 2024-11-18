Breaking: Killer in Craigslist murders of Marietta couple a decade ago pleads guilty
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Why Atlanta is one of the best places to spend Thanksgiving

Financial website WalletHub ranks metro Atlanta the second best city in the United States to visit for the holiday

By
1 hour ago

If you don’t feel like traveling for Thanksgiving, that’s OK. You’ll still be in the second best city for the holiday, according to WalletHub.

“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained in the report. “Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, San Diego has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights and San Francisco has surprisingly affordable accommodations.”

ExploreWhich Atlanta restaurants to order Thanksgiving dinner from this year

To determine the best places to go for Thanksgiving, the financial website compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions; affordability; safety and accessibility; giving thanks; and Thanksgiving weather forecast. It then evaluated those dimensions using 18 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions.

With an overall score of 63.73, Atlanta finished second, just behind San Diego (63.89),. According to WalletHub, one of the reasons Atlanta scored so well was its plethora of holiday decoration stores and highly rated restaurants. Being a bustling travel hub also helped.

“One of the biggest stressors when traveling for a holiday is whether your flights will be on time, and Atlanta has a great track record,” WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann reported. “Only 10% of flights arriving to or departing from Atlanta were delayed last November, the third-lowest percentage in the country.”

ExploreWhy you should never wash your turkey

In each dimension, the city finished:

  • Celebrations and traditions: 4th
  • Affordability: 30th
  • Safety and accessibility: 51st
  • Giving thanks: 4th
  • Thanksgiving weather forecast: 89th

Atlanta also ranked highly for having more charities per capita than most other featured cities, with residents giving an average 5.5% of income to charity. Georgia’s capital was followed in the rankings by San Francisco and San Jose, California. Dallas came in fifth.

No other Georgia city made the list.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Accused Craigslist killer of Cobb couple pleads not guilty
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

New Atlanta compliance chief promises revamp after ‘devastating’ audit1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia students win big with $800K field goal on ESPN ‘College GameDay’1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Racist text message sent to Black people after election expands to Latino, LGBTQ
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Metro Atlanta gas station sells $2 million Powerball ticket1h ago
INSIDE CITY HALL
New Atlanta compliance chief promises revamp after ‘devastating’ audit1h ago
Georgia students win big with $800K field goal on ESPN ‘College GameDay’1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden