Which Atlanta restaurants to order Thanksgiving dinner from this year

Hosts have already begun preparing their Thanksgiving menus for the big day. Assembling a perfect holiday dinner — from making sure you get everyone’s favorite item to trying to put your own creative spin on the meal — is no small feat.

If the planning is already getting overwhelming, take a few items off your to-do list and consider ordering a Thanksgiving feast from a local Atlanta favorite. This year, many metro Atlanta restaurants and bakeries are offering fully prepared meals and desserts to add some special flavor to your holiday.

El Super Pan

This Cuban restaurant is offering a “Festin Boricua Thanksgiving,” with a long list of flavorful items that will enhance any Thanksgiving meal. Its Pavochon dinner, which serves 10 to 12 people, comes with yuca stuffing, cranberry guava sauce, green bean encebolladas and an entire roasted turkey. The meal also includes a flan de calabaza for dessert.

If you just want to sprinkle some Latin flavors into your dinner, the Thanksgiving menu offers smaller dishes like pasteles, empanadas and a whole slow-roasted suckling pig.

The Pavochon dinner starts at $275.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

One of Atlanta’s most beloved barbecue spots is offering multiple Thanksgiving packages, serving anywhere from four to 10 holiday guests.

The package comes with a whole smoked turkey, mac and cheese, a sweet potato casserole, a green bean casserole, cornbread dressing and your choice of pie. All of these menu items are also available a la carte, perfect for filling any Thanksgiving blind spots your menu may have.

The Fox Bros. package starts at $180 for four guests, going up to $300 for 10.

Jen Chan’s

The Cabbagetown eclectic Chinese restaurant has a Thanksgiving menu perfect for anyone who wants to add creative flavors into this classic holiday meal.

The restaurant is offering dim sum options, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a plethora of casseroles to be warmed at home.

If you have any plant-based diners coming to your dinner, Jen Chan’s has a stuffed Beyond “pork” tenderloin.

Jen Chan’s Thanksgiving menu varies in price from $5.50 for dim sum to $132 for a whole roasted three-day hoisin duck.

South City Kitchen

This Atlanta upscale Southern restaurant is a favorite spot for many, and its signature flavors can make an appearance at your Thanksgiving table. Offering a meal for two, you can take home cream biscuits, roast turkey breast topped with orange-cranberry relish or the garlic sautéed collard greens.

South City Kitchen’s Thanksgiving dinner starts at $79 per person.

Star Provisions Market and Cafe

The Westside lunch spot known for its a la carte menu options is offering a bevy of items for Thanksgiving, ready to be taken home and devoured.

Pick up top of the line raw turkeys, Yukon Gold potato puree, roasted cauliflower with Calabrian chili, roasted carrots with shawarma spice and pans of honey butter rolls.

For dessert, try the pumpkin cheesecake or the Georgia pecan pie.

Star Provisions’ Thanksgiving items start at $20 for a pan of rolls to $146 for a taw Joyce Farms heritage turkey.

Sweet Auburn BBQ

This Poncey-Highland barbecue spot is offering unique twists on Thanksgiving classics, starting with a smoked turkey.

Its sides, however, steal the show, with Jamaican collards, smokey bacon lima beans, wok-fried green beans and other dishes. Sweet Auburn did not forget the classic sides, and you can still order macaroni and cheese, creamed corn and mashed potatoes.

Prices start at $140 for the sliced turkey dinner to $245 for the whole turkey dinner.

Alon’s Bakery

This Atlanta restaurant with multiple locations, best known for its breads and baked goods, is offering a huge choice of items ready to be ordered for the big Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes a whole smoked turkey, many classic sides and a few appetizers, but really shines with its breads and desserts.

Try the crusty dinner rolls and assorted soft rolls, or go out of your comfort zones and try the sourdough cranberry walnut loaf.

For dessert, there are more options than even the longest table could hold, with chocolate chunk pecan pie, a double-crusted apple pie, a carrot walnut cake or a gluten free apple walnut crisp.

Alon’s prices vary from $5.99 for pull-apart rolls to $449.99 for a whole turkey meal that serves 12.