North Georgia vineyard set to open tasting pavilion this spring

Work on Doghobble has been in progress for a few years. “I was enamored with the idea that I could build a vineyard that would be here 20 years from now,” Zamarripa said. He hired consultants, landscape designers and architects, planted 5 acres of grapes and built an outdoor pavilion, tasting room and event space.

The original plan included demolition of a 1970s-era homestead, but architects Scogin and Elam came up with a master plan to incorporate the building into the tasting room.

The Zamarripas also own another 20-year-old vineyard purchased from Robin’s parents. “We purchased it because we knew we were going to build the facility here in North Georgia, and rather than build a production facility here, we focused all the amenities for tasting,” Zamarripa said.

That’s how they are able to have wine available now, even though their farm’s vines won’t be ready for a couple of years. They also buy grapes from other winery owners in the Dahlonega Plateau wine-growing area.

Doghobble is focused on indigenous grapes known as American varietals, which need little intervention. Lomanto grapes are disease- and drought-resistant, winter-hardy and thrive in diverse terrain. They are intensely colored, with firm acidity and a fruit-forward taste. Norton grapes, which are highly adaptable to diverse soils and climates, have dark fruit, a robust flavor profile and spice notes.

Along with building into the existing landscape and focusing on sustainable crops, the Zamarripas limit exposure to and dependency on herbicides and pesticides at Doghobble. Icelandic Shetland sheep graze on vineyard grass and recirculate soil nutrients.

“That’s by design,” Zamarripa said. “We think that translates into grapes that are cleaner, and it’s a better practice for agribusiness and agriculture.”

There are no preservatives in the wines, which can be ready to drink within six months.

Guests will be able to sip some of Doghobble’s offerings at the new tasting pavilion, which is set to open May 5, providing pastoral views that not only will include the Shetland sheep, but five alpacas, 50 chickens and 40 guineas.

Doghobble Wine Farm. 10 Roy Grindle Road, Dahlonega. 470-310-0491, doghobblevineyard.com

