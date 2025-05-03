New hot wings concept, a bakery from Miami among Atlanta’s dining news

Earlier this year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media outlets covered a spate of business closures in the area, including some long-running, beloved local restaurants like West Egg. Business owners who spoke to the AJC said their customers expressed frustration about the high cost of parking and lack of validation.

The Interlock has more than 800 parking spots serving the area, and the development itself is home to the Bellyard Hotel, attractions like Puttshack and Sandbox VR, and restaurants like the Kinjo Room and Velvet Taco.

The shuttering of rooftop lounge and restaurant L.O.A. was one of the major closures that set off alarm bells in West Midtown, but the large, indoor/outdoor space will not stay vacant for long. Your 3rd Spot has been announced as the new rooftop tenant, though representatives have not shared an opening date.

The Interlock will also welcome another attraction, F1 Arcade, later this year, the AJC previously reported. Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall has announced it will also open a large West Midtown location just down the street.

The new parking rates at the Interlock start at $3 an hour and top out at $30 to park overnight.

1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. theinterlockatl.com

Other items of interest

Visit Athens GA, the official tourism marketing organization for the Classic City, has introduced a digital guide to kid-friendly options in town called Pup Pass.

Pup Pass highlights hotels, restaurants and attractions that welcome kids and families. The list of more than 20 experiences includes five restaurants and dessert shops: Alumni Cookie Dough, Condor Chocolates Downtown Cafe, Gyro Wrap, Mama’s Boy and the Rook and Pawn.

Learn more at the Visit Athens GA website.

Buena Vida Tapas is putting a Latin twist on the classic jazz brunch each of the first three Saturdays in May. The Spanish restaurant just off the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail will welcome saxophonist Manuel Quero Mogollon to its patio 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 17.

385 North Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, buenavidatapas.com

Casa Nuova, the family run Italian restaurant in Alpharetta, is offering a one-day, 20% discount on gift cards with Mother’s Day in mind. The deal will be available only May 8, the Thursday before Mother’s Day. Casa Nuova is typically closed Sundays but will open for a special Mother’s Day dinner service May 11. The restaurant also sells take-and-bake Italian meals for those who would rather celebrate at home.

5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Atrium, the American bistro and martini bar at Ponce City Market, recently updated its food and drink menus with new items for spring, including grilled salmon with a modernized version of succotash, classic New Orleans-style shrimp and grits, and burrata with strawberries and tomatoes.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Your 3rd Spot is letting its customers put a permanent mark on the walls of its Underwood Hills location. Throughout the weekend of May 16-18, guests can contribute to a butterfly-themed mural that will be a permanent installation. Your 3rd Spot is usually open only to customers over the age of 21, but kids are allowed on Saturdays and Sundays until 6 p.m.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Chef Terry Koval (The Deer and the Dove, B-Side, Fawn) will serve as the resident chef throughout May in the Giving Kitchen’s Outfield Market stall at Truist Park. During games, fans can stop by the stall for a B-Side chopped cheese or shrimp burger. The Outfield Market food hall opened in the Braves stadium this season featuring stalls from Atlanta restaurants and pop-ups. The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, operates a stall that sees monthly chef residencies, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.

755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. Located in the right-field concourse. mlb.com/braves/ballpark/concessions

Restaurant openings

Rosetta Bakery, an Italian chain founded in Miami, is now open in Buckhead, according to a news release. The chain now has more than a dozen locations, with more than half in the Miami area and others in New York and New Jersey. The new Rosetta Bakery at 2 Buckhead Plaza is the chain’s first Georgia location. Rosetta serves espresso along with focaccia, pizza, bombolone (Italian doughnut) filled with Nutella or cream, and saccottino (puff pastry filled with chocolate), along with both sweet and savory Italian baked goods.

3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-205-5588, rosettabakery.com

The team behind Wylie and Rum, the Caribbean restaurant in Reynoldstown, has introduced a new takeout-only hot wing concept called Atlanta Wing Co. Serving savory, spicy and sweet wings, Atlanta Wing Co. is available on food delivery apps Uber Eats, DoorDash and Toast. Customers can also pick up orders inside Wylie + Rum. Atlanta Wing Co. is open 7:45-11:45 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 7:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com

Restaurant closings

Bar Vegan announced it will close after a final service Monday as a lawsuit settlement over unpaid wages still looms overhead.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. barveganatl.com

Bartaco will close its West Midtown location after a final service on Cinco de Mayo after 11 years in business, Tomorrow’s News Today reported.

969 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. bartaco.com

This week’s restaurant review

Steak and Grace is still searching for its calling card in Dunwoody, where its management team hopes to grow roots and attract regulars from the neighborhood. It was awarded 2 out of 4 stars.

