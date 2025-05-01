Bar Vegan closing at Ponce City Market – with a lawsuit still hanging overhead

It’s not clear who made the decision to close Bar Vegan. Ponce City Market did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information. A representative for Pinky Cole said they would send the AJC’s request for more information to Cole.

A second location of Bar Vegan opened in Lawrenceville last year but has since closed.

Bar Vegan, Cole and two of her other business partners were in court in April after plaintiffs in a case against them said that a settlement over unpaid wages had not been paid, the AJC previously reported.

At the hearing, Cole told the judge she did not personally own Bar Vegan and was not involved in running the restaurant at the time the wage lawsuit was filed in 2022. The restaurant was owned by Slutty Vegan Inc., which is now under the control of an administrator, a representative for Cole told the AJC.

The representative said Cole moved to “purchase the company back under a new entity, acquiring key assets and relaunching the brand as Slutty Vegan 2.0.”

Cole is not involved with Slutty Vegan Inc., the representative said. When asked if Cole reacquired Bar Vegan as part of regaining Slutty Vegan’s assets, they did not respond.

In an interview with the AJC in April, Cole did not address the question of Bar Vegan’s ownership but said Slutty Vegan had no issues with revenue and expressed optimism about the company.

“Slutty Vegan 2.0 is bigger than just food,” she said.

