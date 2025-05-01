Bar Vegan closing at Ponce City Market – with a lawsuit still hanging overhead

Bar Vegan, the restaurant and cocktail bar on Ponce City Market’s second floor, will close after its final service Monday.
Slutty Vegan entrepreneur Pinky Cole and her business partners opened Bar Vegan in February 2021; its closure was first reported by Rough Draft Atlanta.
Bar Vegan’s shuttering is another episode in a tumultuous 2025 for the Slutty Vegan brand. Earlier this year, Cole announced that she briefly lost control of her business before reacquiring it through a corporate restructuring process.
It’s not clear who made the decision to close Bar Vegan. Ponce City Market did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information. A representative for Pinky Cole said they would send the AJC’s request for more information to Cole.
A second location of Bar Vegan opened in Lawrenceville last year but has since closed.
Bar Vegan, Cole and two of her other business partners were in court in April after plaintiffs in a case against them said that a settlement over unpaid wages had not been paid, the AJC previously reported.
At the hearing, Cole told the judge she did not personally own Bar Vegan and was not involved in running the restaurant at the time the wage lawsuit was filed in 2022. The restaurant was owned by Slutty Vegan Inc., which is now under the control of an administrator, a representative for Cole told the AJC.
The representative said Cole moved to “purchase the company back under a new entity, acquiring key assets and relaunching the brand as Slutty Vegan 2.0.”
Cole is not involved with Slutty Vegan Inc., the representative said. When asked if Cole reacquired Bar Vegan as part of regaining Slutty Vegan’s assets, they did not respond.
In an interview with the AJC in April, Cole did not address the question of Bar Vegan’s ownership but said Slutty Vegan had no issues with revenue and expressed optimism about the company.
“Slutty Vegan 2.0 is bigger than just food,” she said.
