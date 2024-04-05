Food & Dining

WATCH: Preview the ultimate Atlanta guide to vegan and vegetarian dining

By
18 minutes ago

If you haven’t already noticed, the vegan and vegetarian food scene in Atlanta is thriving.

The AJC’s team of food writers has spent the past few months searching the city for the best there is in plant-based dining. We visited restaurants as well as pop-ups, food trucks and markets, all of which serve delicious vegan and vegetarian food.

We’ve compiled the most comprehensive and up-to-date guide for plant-based dining in Atlanta, with more than 40 brick-and-mortar restaurants and nearly 20 mobile concepts that exclusively serve vegan and vegetarian food.

The guide also includes our team’s 50 favorite plant-based dishes from metro Atlanta eateries. Whether you’re on the hunt for plant-based tacos, baked goods or barbecue, we’ll show you where to find it in Atlanta.

Coming April 10! Look for the guide at ajc.com/vegan

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

Check out these affordable substitutes for Sancerre
Review: Birdcage is a flamboyant addition to Grant Park
Where to eat and drink at the Battery Atlanta at Truist Park
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse