WATCH: Preview the ultimate Atlanta guide to vegan and vegetarian dining

If you haven’t already noticed, the vegan and vegetarian food scene in Atlanta is thriving.

The AJC’s team of food writers has spent the past few months searching the city for the best there is in plant-based dining. We visited restaurants as well as pop-ups, food trucks and markets, all of which serve delicious vegan and vegetarian food.

We’ve compiled the most comprehensive and up-to-date guide for plant-based dining in Atlanta, with more than 40 brick-and-mortar restaurants and nearly 20 mobile concepts that exclusively serve vegan and vegetarian food.