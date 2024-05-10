Vietvana opens in the Lee + White food hall and more Atlanta restaurant news

The Lee + White location will feel familiar in design to the Ponce City Market eatery, featuring red accents and an open kitchen with walk-up service.

The menu offers Vietnamese dishes including pho with housemade noodles, banh mi, appetizers, and smoothies and milk teas. The restaurant’s recipes are created by Tran and his mother, Tina Nguyen.

Credit: Courtesy of Vietvana Credit: Courtesy of Vietvana

On May 10, 11 and 12, guests at the Lee + White location will get a free Vietnamese coffee with purchase of a bánh mì sandwich or phở.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Other tenants in the Lee + White food hall include Pastaholics, Costa Coffee, Sakura Sake, Gekko, Mochinut, Sweet Peach, Honeysuckle Gelato and Original Hot Dog Factory.

The mied-use development is also home to food and beverage concepts including Boxcar, El Tesoro, Wild Heaven Brewery, Best End Brewing and Monday Night Brewing.

*****

Kevin Gillespie’s newest restaurant Nadair, located at 1123 Zonolite Road in the former Floataway Cafe space, is now open for reservations. Read more about the eatery here.

*****

Kosher Mediterranean restaurant Nur Kitchen has closed at 7130 Buford Highway NE. The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account:

Effective May 9, 2024, we will sadly be closing our doors. It has been a pleasure serving our customers, who became friends and family over the years. We hope to open our doors again, should circumstances allow. Until then, we want you to know how much we value you as a customer. Once again, thank you for contributing to the memories we’ve made at Nur Kitchen. It has been an honor serving you.

Chef Shay Levi opened the restaurant in June 2021 and eventually sold it to new owners.

Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group brokered the sale of the building, which will convert to a Dominican bakery.

The owners of Nur Bakery did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

*****

Flying Biscuit Cafe will open May 13 at 1530 DeKalb Ave. in Inman Park in the former Lazy Betty space, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will feature $1 specials throughout the week. The original Flying Biscuit at 1655 McLendon Ave. in Candler Park closed earlier this year in advance of the relocation.

*****

Listening room and wine bar Commune ATL is now open in the Olive + Pine complex at 100 Pine St. in Avondale Estates, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The concept, from Zopi Kristjanson and music producer and DJ Chris Devoe. The food menu includes several small plates and a wine list curated by sommelier Steven Grubbs, formerly of Empire State South.

*****

Takeout-only restaurant It’s Different BBQ is set to open by the end of the year at 1570 Buford Highway in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports.

