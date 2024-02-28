The original Flying Biscuit Cafe in Candler Park is moving to a new location

Hsiao said there will be no interruptions to service, and the McClendon restaurant won’t close at any point before opening in the new location on June 1.

Virginia-Highland resident Missy Speert and Candler Park residents Cynthia Moore and Delia Champion opened the first Flying Biscuit Cafe together in 1993 on McLendon Avenue. The co-founders worked together at the now-closed seafood restaurant Indigo Coastal Grill before striking out on their own, according to a 1994 Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. Champion also went on to open Delia’s Chicken Sausage, which has closed its two Atlanta brick-and-mortar locations, but still sells its product wholesale and at local grocery stores.

“Let us now praise the brave backers of The Flying Biscuit Cafe,” AJC dining critic Elliott Mackle wrote in his December 1993 review of the restaurant. “Not only are they determinedly specializing in breakfast in the scruffy-but-fresh-scrubbed Candler Park district, there’s not a bagel, Belgian waffle or dessert buffet on the premises.”

Since its humble beginnings as a 40-seat cafe, the franchise has added more than 30 locations and expanded into Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

Biscuits are still on the menu, along with breakfast tacos, Hangover Hash, a variety of waffle entrees, eggs and gravy, chicken and waffles, burgers, sandwiches and omelets.

Not surprisingly, the Bohemian Breakfast Mackle described in his 1993 review — an espresso brownie, cup of coffee and two cigarettes available for takeout only — is no longer on the menu.

