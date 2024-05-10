Delbar team to open French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant Eden next year

The design is inspired by Iranian fashion from the ‘60s and ‘70s with a “punchy color palette” and plenty of greenery, according to a news release.

“When guests visit, they’ll be able to start with dinner at Eden then continue with drinks and performances wherever the night takes them — to the Garden of Eden rooftop in our main floor bar or the speakeasy,” Faras Kargar, founder of Nooshé Jān restaurant group, said in a prepared statement.

According to the Eden website, the eatery is an homage to the women in Kargar’s life who gave him an appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking.

This will be Nooshé Jān Group’s third concept in addition to Delbar, which has locations in Alpharetta and Inman Park, and Bibi, a fast-casual Persian concept in Ponce City Market. The team is also set to open a third Delbar location in the One Buckhead Plaza.

Eden will join several other food and beverage concepts already open at Star Metals District, including Prevail Coffee, Sweetgreen, Flight Club and Savi Provisions. Forthcoming concepts include Torchy’s Tacos and cocktail bar Lucky Bar.

Fishmonger is set to open a third location in the Stella building of the Star Metals District once construction is complete. The Stella building will include luxury apartments and about 25,000 square feet of retail space. A second undisclosed Miami-based restaurant is also planned for Stella.

