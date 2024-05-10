Food & Dining

Delbar team to open French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant Eden next year

Rendering of Eden, a forthcoming French-inspired Mediterranean concept from the team behind Delbar and Bibi Eatery.

47 minutes ago

The restaurant group behind popular Middle Eastern restaurants Delbar and Bibi is set to open Mediterranean and French restaurant Eden next year in the Star Metals District mixed-use development in West Midtown.

Located at 1055 Howell Mill Road, the 5,400-square-foot eatery will have a covered patio, a 50-seat bar, chef’s tasting tables and a movie theater-style speakeasy inspired by the Iranian film industry, according to a news release. There will also be a 2,300-square-foot rooftop bar called Garden of Eden.

The menu will feature French cooking techniques paired with Mediterranean flavors, along with cocktails and Old World and Mediterranean wines. At night, the restaurant will have dancers, music from DJs and performers.

The design is inspired by Iranian fashion from the ‘60s and ‘70s with a “punchy color palette” and plenty of greenery, according to a news release.

“When guests visit, they’ll be able to start with dinner at Eden then continue with drinks and performances wherever the night takes them — to the Garden of Eden rooftop in our main floor bar or the speakeasy,” Faras Kargar, founder of Nooshé Jān restaurant group, said in a prepared statement.

According to the Eden website, the eatery is an homage to the women in Kargar’s life who gave him an appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking.

This will be Nooshé Jān Group’s third concept in addition to Delbar, which has locations in Alpharetta and Inman Park, and Bibi, a fast-casual Persian concept in Ponce City Market. The team is also set to open a third Delbar location in the One Buckhead Plaza.

Eden will join several other food and beverage concepts already open at Star Metals District, including Prevail Coffee, Sweetgreen, Flight Club and Savi Provisions. Forthcoming concepts include Torchy’s Tacos and cocktail bar Lucky Bar.

Fishmonger is set to open a third location in the Stella building of the Star Metals District once construction is complete. The Stella building will include luxury apartments and about 25,000 square feet of retail space. A second undisclosed Miami-based restaurant is also planned for Stella.

