Don Fausto’s bringing Cuban food to Politan Row at Colony Square food hall

Don Fausto’s, which has operated as a food truck for 18 months, comes from the father and son team of Joel and Noah Diaz. The pair, inspired by former Atlanta Cuban restaurant Kool Korner, offer dishes including Cuban sandwiches with vegetarian and “Tampa” versions, croquetas, empanadas, Cuban smashburger, ropa vieja, chicken wings with sauce options like jerk and mango tamarind and weekend specials such as enchilado de langosta, a Creole dish made with lobster, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and onions.

The eatery is named for the senior Diaz’ grandfather who was a doctor, immigrant, community leader, missionary, seminary professor and pastor.

Don Fausto’s, which will be open daily for lunch and dinner, will join several food stalls at Politan Row at Colony Square, including the recently-opened Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, as well as longtime tenants like Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza and Wings Co., Bun Mi Grill and Federal Burger.

Colony Square is also home to a handful of other food and beverage concepts outside the food hall including Rumi’s Kitchen, Brown Bag Seafood, Sukoshi, 5Church, King of Pops and Holeman & Finch.

In addition to its Colony Square location, Politan Group is also behind the newly-opened Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall (which includes its own Cuban restaurant, Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina), and a forthcoming food hall at the Forum at Peachtree Corners.

