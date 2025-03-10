Steak & Grace opens Friday in Dunwoody Village

Steakhouse Steak & Grace will open Friday in Dunwoody Village, with a menu described by owner Barry Mills as approachable and affordable.
Mills, the restaurateur behind Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs, has built out Steak & Grace at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway in the former First Watch space.
Steak & Grace will diverge from a traditional steakhouse to create a more accessible, less expensive menu by offering fully composed dishes with built-in sides instead of à la carte ordering, according to Mills.
“We really want to focus on being a neighborhood spot,” Mills said. “We want a place where people can go, you know, on a weekly basis, instead of it being just a strictly a high end, special occasion place.”
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
Executive chef Conor O’Reilly, formerly of Fifth Group Restaurants, will helm the menu, which features main dishes like Faroe Island salmon prepared Hong Kong-style with baby bok choy and winter citrus; braised beef short ribs with a Korean-style glaze, celery root and sesame crunch; wagyu New York strip with Yukon Gold potato puree and broccolini; hanger steak and pecorino herb fries; and chicken breast with roasted potato and broccolini. There will also be soups, salads and starters like beef tartare and cold-water mussels.
For dessert, guests can enjoy Meyer lemon tart with toasted marshmallow and mint and an éclair with pastry cream and Marcona almond.
In the coming weeks, Steak & Grace will also offer weekend brunch and weekday lunch.
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
The beverage program includes a broad by-the-glass wine menu, beer and cocktails like the Woody (bourbon, limoncello peach puree, angostura) and Nights in Manhattan (rye, Montenegro amaro, angostura).
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
The 3,500-square-foot space features a mix of tables, banquette seating and a 15-seat bar. Windows and natural light give the space a brighter, airier feel than the usual dark steakhouse, Mills said, and they incorporated drapery to soften the restaurant. There is also a patio with a fireplace that serves the full steakhouse menu.
Steak & Grace joins several other food and beverage concepts in Dunwoody Village including NFA Burger, Royal Spice Indian, Message in a Bottle, Morty’s Meat & Supply, Bar{n} Booze {n} Bites and recently opened Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop and Soda Pop.
Steak & Grace will be open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com
