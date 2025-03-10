Steak & Grace opens Friday in Dunwoody Village

“We really want to focus on being a neighborhood spot,” Mills said. “We want a place where people can go, you know, on a weekly basis, instead of it being just a strictly a high end, special occasion place.”

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

Executive chef Conor O’Reilly, formerly of Fifth Group Restaurants, will helm the menu, which features main dishes like Faroe Island salmon prepared Hong Kong-style with baby bok choy and winter citrus; braised beef short ribs with a Korean-style glaze, celery root and sesame crunch; wagyu New York strip with Yukon Gold potato puree and broccolini; hanger steak and pecorino herb fries; and chicken breast with roasted potato and broccolini. There will also be soups, salads and starters like beef tartare and cold-water mussels.

For dessert, guests can enjoy Meyer lemon tart with toasted marshmallow and mint and an éclair with pastry cream and Marcona almond.

In the coming weeks, Steak & Grace will also offer weekend brunch and weekday lunch.

Explore More DeKalb County restaurant news

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

The beverage program includes a broad by-the-glass wine menu, beer and cocktails like the Woody (bourbon, limoncello peach puree, angostura) and Nights in Manhattan (rye, Montenegro amaro, angostura).

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

The 3,500-square-foot space features a mix of tables, banquette seating and a 15-seat bar. Windows and natural light give the space a brighter, airier feel than the usual dark steakhouse, Mills said, and they incorporated drapery to soften the restaurant. There is also a patio with a fireplace that serves the full steakhouse menu.

Explore Even longtime residents can learn about new places on the Rediscover Dunwoody Trolley Tour

Steak & Grace joins several other food and beverage concepts in Dunwoody Village including NFA Burger, Royal Spice Indian, Message in a Bottle, Morty’s Meat & Supply, Bar{n} Booze {n} Bites and recently opened Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop and Soda Pop.

Steak & Grace will be open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.