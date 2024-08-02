Rreal Tacos opening in Decatur and more Atlanta restaurant news from the week

This will mark the eighth Rreal Tacos location for owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez, who purchased the original Rreal Tacos in Midtown from Adrian Villarreal in 2021. The pair, who use a second-generation space acquisition strategy when looking for new places to open, also have locations in Chamblee, Sandy Springs, Cumming, Sugar Hill and Buckhead.

Villarreal was recently announced as the culinary director for Rreal Tacos.

*****

Two more food and beverage tenants have been announced for the Avenue West Cobb development in Marietta.

Opening this month will be Le’Zia, a Southern-inspired restaurant with a whiskey, wine and cigar bar. The 9,580-square-foot space between LensCrafters and Talbots will feature a large private dining space. The restaurant will host community game nights, karaoke and musical performances and watch parties.

Coming this winter will be Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, an Alabama-based barbecue chain that serves meat platters, sandwiches, burgers and sides. The restaurant will be located in a 5,874-square-foot space across from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

Other food and beverage concepts at Avenue West Cobb includes the newly-opened Peach Cobbler Factory, Ted’s Montana Grill, Queen Tea, Otter’s Chicken and Panera Bread.

*****

A new location of Hungry AF, which specializes in hibachi and wings, has opened at 2517 Spring Road in Smyrna. It joins four other locations in metro Atlanta.

*****

Jonnetta Patton, the mother of Atlanta R&B star Usher, is set to open mobile food trailer J’s Smoke House today.

The trailer will offer traditional barbecue items, and will have a second grill for vegan options.

Patton was recently honored by Sysco Foods at the Women En Blanc Honors Brunch during the Essence festival.

*****

July Moon Bakery and Cafe has closed at 230 S. Main St. in Alpharetta after two years, according to a post on the cafe’s Instagram account.

Owner Hanh Nguyen said in another post that she wants to “shift the concept more towards corporate, franchise, and national opportunities.”

*****

Stone Age Korean Steakhouse is set to open in the former Memphis BBQ Co. space in the Ashford Place development in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The chain has locations in Alabama.

*****

1885 Grill, which has two locations in Tennessee, has opened a second Georgia location at 2840 South Main St. in Kennesaw, Marietta Daily Journal reports. The 1885 Grill in Georgia opened in 2023 in Acworth.

*****

South Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon has opened a location at 4055 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. It joins an existing Georgia location in Fayetteville.

*****

Kosher burger spot Sababa’s Burgers is set to open this month at 2929 North Druid Hills Road in the former BurgerIM space in Toco Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

More restaurant news

Big Dave’s Cheesesteak reveals new flagship location in downtown Atlanta

With federal heat protections pending, Atlanta food service workers swelter

The latest dining news from the Georgia coast

More than 12 food and drink events to check out in Atlanta this month

Brewery, food hall coming to the Grove at Towne Center development in Snellville

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.