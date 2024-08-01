The latest dining news from the Georgia coast

Wexford – Savannah’s Irish Pub has brought new energy to the prominent corner in City Market that was last occupied by Wild Wing Cafe.

The pub’s name honors County Wexford, which was home to a significant percentage of the Irish immigrants who settled in Savannah in the 19th century. But the connections to Ireland go beyond the name, live music and traditional pub fare.

The Wexford team collaborated with a variety of construction and design firms, including the Irish Pub Company in Dublin. The 14,000-square-foot establishment was largely outfitted by items imported from Ireland in six shipping containers. The space is being conceived as a sort of mini-museum where patrons can explore history and also learn more about the contemporary connections between Savannah and Wexford.

“We wanted to create an extraordinary Irish pub experience that gives both locals and tourists a unique place to gather in a proper pub,” said Jennifer Strickland, who co-owns Wexford with her brother Tim Strickland and Chris Swanson.

Wexford, which unlocked doors July 22 will celebrate its official grand opening Aug. 8-11 with performances by Irish musicians and a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 9.

Wexford. 27 Barnard St., Savannah. wexfordpub.com.

Acclaimed chef brings menu makeovers to Jekyll

The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort recently relaunched three culinary concepts in consultation with Chef Lindsay Autry, a former finalist on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and a three-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef: South for her work at the Regional Kitchen and Public House in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I was inspired by the overwhelming character and history of Jekyll Island,” Autry said in a press release.

The new menu at Willet’s Lowcountry relies largely on local ingredients and fresh takes on classic regional dishes, like Brunswick stew and Lowcountry boil. The adjacent bar and lounge Pour Tabby offers a variety of smaller plates in addition to heartier options. The poolside restaurant Salty’s has a more casual menu that includes tacos, burgers and sandwiches. All three eateries offer a nice selection of health-conscious options.

The changes to the culinary program are part of ongoing upgrades to the resort.

The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort, 110 Ocean Way, Jekyll Island. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bqkwi-the-westin-jekyll-island/dining/

Two cafe-bakeries on the rise in Savannah

The new cafe-bakery Sixby recently opened on a quiet side street in Savannah’s historic Thomas Square neighborhood.

The ownership team of Natasha Gaskill, Matthew Palmerlee and Daniel Ray brings a wealth of experience to the cozy space. The interior is devoted to a large kitchen and a counter for ordering. Seating is available on the patios in front and along the tree-shaded lane in the rear.

Sixby’s menu is dotted with subtle surprises, like the baked egg custard and roasted red pepper sauce in the breakfast sandwiches. The current lunch menu has a mix of sandwiches and salads, plus a chilled corn soup and a pho-style broth.

Over the years, Gaskill has gained a loyal local following for her baked goods and desserts, including for her work at The Grey. Late Air, which is featured in the AJC’s Savannah dining guide, routinely serves desserts from Sixby.

Sixby is just a few blocks from another new cafe-bakery, Flora and Fauna, which opened earlier this summer in the space on Bull Street previously occupied by Back in the Day Bakery. Owner Cheryl Day closed that beloved bakery in February after a 22-year run.

In the evening, Flora and Fauna converts to a three-course prix fixe “supper club.” The popular new spot is part of the same family of restaurants that includes Common Thread in Savannah and FARM in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Flora and Fauna. 2401 Bull St., Savannah. florafaunasav.com

Sixby. 220 E. 41st St. Savannah, sixbysavannah.com

***

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer who has written the City Talk column for the Savannah Morning News since 2000. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

