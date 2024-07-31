Through Aug. 11. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. theinterlockatl.com

Fogón and Lions Festival de la Tomatina

Festival de la Tomatina is an annual festival in Buñol, Spain, where attendees hold a food fight with overripe tomatoes. To commemorate the festival, Fogón and Lions will offer a special menu with dishes like gazpacho shooters, tomato paella, pan con tomate and cod fish with “samfaina” sauce.

Aug. 1-31. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-758-7247, fogonandlions.com

Finca to Filter’s Side Saddle Wine Saloon party

Get the inside scoop on Side Saddle Wine Saloon, Finca to Filter’s wine bar concept coming soon to Boulevard Heights, at this breaking ground party. There will be a DJ, a walk-through of the new space and drinks and snacks.

6-9 p.m. Aug. 2. $35-$60 per person. 680 Hamilton Ave., Atlanta. instagram.com/fincatofilter

Jerk, Suya and Plantain Food Festival

Enjoy the flavors of the Caribbean and Africa at this festival at the Promenade in Piedmont Park. The event will feature a variety of jerk foods, suya skewers and plantains, plus food trucks, grill masters and dessert options.

2-8 p.m. Aug. 3. $25 per person. The Promenade at Piedmont, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. experienceculturefest.com

Amp it Up Athens

Head to the Avalon in Alpharetta for an Amp it Up Athens event with a pop-up from Jittery Joes, chocolate samples from Condor Chocolates, a sampling of Athens’ craft beer, giveaways, games and live music.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 3. 2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, experienceavalon.com

Jamaican Independence Day

Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day at Mobay Spice in Toco Hill with a DJ, giveaways and free rum punch with any meal.

1-7 p.m. Aug. 3. 2957 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028, instagram.com/mobayspiceatl

Monday Night Brewing anniversary party

Monday Night Brewing will hold its 13th anniversary party with specialty beers, cocktails made with Sneaky Pete Spirits, live music, temporary tattoos, vendors and food like pizza, hot dogs and burgers. The two-day event will be 21 and older on Saturday, and open to all ages on Sunday with free admission.

1-11 p.m. Aug. 3. $45-$80 per person. Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 4. Free admission. 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-352-7703, instagram.com/mondaynight

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Day

Head to Shuckin’ Shack in Cumming to celebrate Great American Oyster Day with $1.25 raw or steamed house oysters, half-off draft beer and wine and giveaways.

1-5 p.m. Aug. 3. 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming. 470-253-7746, theshuckinshack.com/location/cumming

Black Restaurant Week

This annual event brings attention to the Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses around Atlanta. Throughout the 14-day celebration, participating restaurants will hold special events and tastings, including Marietta Proper, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar and the Real Milk & Honey.

Aug. 4-18. Multiple locations. blackrestaurantweeks.com

“Cheese Please” workshop

Join Sweet Grass Dairy for a “Cheese Please” workshop at Epicurean Atlanta. The event will feature a multicourse menu featuring Sweet Grass Dairy cheeses from Thomasville, plus wine pairings from Stoller Family Estate. A representative from Sweet Grass Dairy will speak about the cheese-making process during the event.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $85 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/cheese-please

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Taste of Atlanta will hold the Grand Tasting Alpharetta at the Avalon with more than 25 restaurants and chefs offering unlimited tastings, beverage samplings, culinary demonstrations and live music. Featured restaurants include Colletta, Delbar, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine and Sankranti Indian Kitchen.

7-10 p.m. Aug. 8. $85-$125 per person. The Hotel, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

Pop-up with Nikko Cagalanan

Nikko Cagalanan of James Beard-nominated Kultura in Charleston, South Carolina, will stop by the Garden & Gun Club in Atlanta for a Filipino, family-style pop-up dinner. Expect a three-course meal and wine pairings.

6 p.m. Aug. 18. $175 per person. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. gardenandgun.com/event/sunday-supper-with-nikko-cagalanan

Grant Park Conservancy’s Summer Shade Festival

Head to Grant Park for the annual Summer Shade Festival. The two-day event will feature an artists market, live music, bouncy houses, a 5K run and food from vendors and food trucks. Expect offerings from Carbart’s K-dogs, Williamson Bro’s Bar-B-Q, Green Beans ATL, King of Pops and the Creamy Spot. The festival benefits the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that restores and maintains Grant Park.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25. Free to attend. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. summershadefestival.org

Countdown to kickoff

Westside Motor Lounge will hold a Follywood Fan Fest at the end of August to celebrate football’s opening weekend with the Clemson vs University of Georgia game. Clemson and Georgia fans alike can enjoy live music, art, vendors, activities for kids and food and drinks.

3-11 p.m. Aug. 30. $25 per person. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com

Atlanta Wine Walk

Live at the Battery will host an Atlanta Wine Walk around the Battery where attendees can sample wines, listen to live music, shop from local vendors and play games. Participating wineries include J. Vineyards, Intrinsic Red Blend and Terra d’Oro Pinot Grigio Clarksburg. There will be food options from the Smokey Mango, Vice Taco Truck and Twin Kookies. Tickets include entry into the event, a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited wine tastings.

4-7 p.m. Aug. 31. $45-$75 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

